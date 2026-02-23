CTF Life Title-Sponsored “Fencing Plus” Training Programme by Kai Tak Sports Initiative Culminates in Star-studded Finale

Hong Kong Sabre Duo Inspire Young Fencers in Demonstration Match

HONG KONG, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The "Fencing Plus" Training Programme, title-sponsored by CTF Life and organised by Kai Tak Sports Initiative (KTSI), has culminated in the Champions Cup (the Cup) and programme finale at the Kai Tak Arena. Since its launch in May 2025, the programme has received an enthusiastic response, attracting almost 800 participants in the initial stage, with nearly 170 of them advancing to compete in the Cup after several rounds of rigorous selection.



CTF Life is the Title Sponsor of the KTSI “Fencing Plus” Training Programme. To mark its successful conclusion, the Champions Cup & Commencement was held at the Kai Tak Arena, with more than 100 participants competing for top honours and showcasing their acquired techniques.

The top 20 performers in the Cup have been selected to join a 1.5-year elite training programme, with opportunities to progress into professional athlete development and will participate in local and regional competitions, paving the way for their future careers in the sport.

CTF Life Supports Young Fencing Athletes to Pursue Their Dreams

This is CTF Life’s inaugural title sponsorship of the KTSI "Fencing Plus" Training Programme as the exclusive Founding Insurance Partner of Kai Tak Sports Park (KTSP) and an active supporter of sports development in Hong Kong. The initiative underscores the Company’s commitment to providing high-quality, systematic training schemes to discover and nurture young athletes. The programme aims to promote a "Sports for All" culture and enhance athletes’ professional development, while encouraging healthy lifestyles and building a vibrant community. CTF Life • CIRCLE members were also able to take part in the programme for the first time.

Man Kit Ip, Executive Director and CEO of CTF Life, said: "CTF Life has a 40-year legacy in Hong Kong, and we have been playing an important role in society through our commitment to the community. By offering innovative and premium lifestyle experiences to our customers, we are creating value beyond insurance. Our title sponsorship of the KTSI ‘Fencing Plus’ Training Programme is a significant step in supporting Hong Kong sports development and nurturing local talent. We will continue to support emerging athletes to advance to the international stage to become future world champions, as we foster a healthy and vibrant community and encourage the public to embrace a healthy lifestyle, creating value beyond sportsmanship."

Young Fencers Embark on Elite Training

The two-year KTSI "Fencing Plus" Training Programme is led by Head Coach, Antonio Lam, former Olympic Games representative of the Hong Kong Fencing Team and the Top Sabre Fencer in Hong Kong. Antonio is supported by a professional coaching team, delivering comprehensive and progressive training to the participating athletes. The programme is structured into five stages, and involves rigorous training regimes and evaluation mechanisms to nurture rising sports stars.

The Cup provides a valuable platform for participants to put their training into practice and learn from their peers. The top 20 fencers in the Cup will receive full sponsorship from CTF Life to undertake a 1.5-year, 216-hour elite training programme, starting in March. During this period, participants will take part in local ranking competitions and have the opportunity to join the Hong Kong Under-14 Cadet Pre team.

In his remarks, Tang King-shing, Director (Strategic Planning) of KTSP, said: "The KTSI ‘Fencing Plus’ Training Programme aims to support the long-term development of fencing in Hong Kong and to provide opportunities for underprivileged children to learn the sport. Through systematic and professional training, participants not only receive comprehensive coaching, but also have the chance to progress onto elite sports programmes in Hong Kong, laying a solid foundation for their future development as professional athletes. I would like to thank CTF Life for being the title sponsor of the programme, and I hope all the young fencers treasure this rare opportunity, by persevering on their fencing journey in order to shine."

Inspiration from Hong Kong Fencing Stars

To further inspire the participants, leading fencing athletes shared their insights and demonstrated their skills at the Cup. Zheng Kangzhao, Chief Coach of the Hong Kong Fencing Team; Ho Sze-long, silver medallist in Sabre at the 15th National Games of China; and Chan Lok-hei, two-time silver medallist at the Junior Fencing Championships in Hong Kong, were among the special guests. They interacted with the participants, sharing valuable competition and training experiences. Zheng Kangzhao also commented on the participants’ performance during the competition and shared his vision for nurturing Hong Kong’s next tier of fencing talent. Meanwhile, Ho Sze-long and Chan Lok-hei staged an exciting bout, demonstrating top-level fencing skills and allowing young fencers to appreciate elite technique at close range.

Chief Coach Zheng Kangzhao said: "Hong Kong fencing has achieved remarkable results in international competitions. In addition to a comprehensive training system, nurturing the next generation of athletes is equally important. If systematic fencing training can begin in childhood, it will help the coaching team identify talented athletes early on and enable them to offer appropriate and professional guidance. Focused talent development will help more outstanding athletes achieve even better results in major competitions."

KTSI and CTF Life are currently planning the launch of the next edition of the "Fencing Plus" Training Programme to benefit more young people through professional training. Further details will be announced in due course.

Click here to download high-resolution photos; for more information on the training programme, please visit: "Fencing Plus" Training Programme – Kai Tak Sports Initiative

About CTF Life

Chow Tai Fook Life Insurance Company Limited ("CTF Life") is proud of its rich, 40-year legacy in Hong Kong. CTF Life is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CTF Services Limited ("CTFS") (Hong Kong Stock Code: 659) and is one of the most well-established life insurance companies in Hong Kong. As a member of Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited, CTF Life consistently strengthens its collaboration with the Chow Tai Fook Group ecosystem to support customers and their loved ones in navigating life’s journey with personalised planning solutions, lifelong protection and diverse lifestyle experiences. By leveraging the Group’s robust financial strength and strategic investments across the globe, CTF Life aspires to become a leading insurance company in Asia while continuously creating value beyond insurance.

About Kai Tak Sports Park

Kai Tak Sports Park is the largest integrated sports, leisure, and entertainment landmark in Hong Kong. The 28-hectare Sports Park is part of the redevelopment of the former Hong Kong International Airport site in Kai Tak. The precinct features the 50,000-seat Kai Tak Stadium, which has a retractable roof; the Kai Tak Arena, an indoor sports center with the flexibility to host community sports and events for up to 10,000 seats; and the Kai Tak Youth Sports Ground, an outdoor track and field facility with a capacity of 5,000 seats. These venues are complemented with extensive open spaces for events and leisure, together with dedicated retail and harbourfront dining spaces.

About Kai Tak Sports Initiative

Kai Tak Sports Initiative (KTSI) is a community sports project under Kai Tak Sports Park. We are devoted to promoting "Sport for All" as well as the physical and mental health of the Hong Kong community through organizing a variety of sports activities for people from all walks of life. KTSI has been working with over 100 partners, including National Sports Associations, sports associations, athletes, NGOs, and schools, to launch more than 200 community sports programmes, attracting around 220,000 participants since its establishment. The team has reached more than 82 primary and secondary schools, inspiring nearly 13,700 students to actively participate in sports.

As a registered charity in Hong Kong, KTSI is committed to building a mutifaceted learning platform to enhance public sports and health knowledge through creative, interactive, and fun approaches. While our programmes already cover various sports, we will collaborate with more partners to bring extraordinary sports experiences to HK citizens, creating a vibrant community together!

