– International Buyers Converge in Chicago, July 14-16, to Explore Next Generation Food Ingredients

– Highlights 69 years of Expertise Driving Innovation in Specialty Ingredients, from Alternative Sweeteners to Natural Seasonings

SEOUL, South Korea, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Daesang announced on July 17 that it successfully showcased its lineup of specialty food ingredients at the world’s largest food technology exhibition, the IFT 2025 (IFT Food Expo 2025), held from July 14 to 16 in Chicago, USA. The company demonstrated its global competitiveness in the food ingredient market through a diverse offering of innovative products.



Daesang Participates in IFT 2025, the World’s Largest Food Technology Expo, Demonstrating Global Ingredient Competitiveness

The IFT Food Expo is a large-scale annual exhibition hosted by the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT), bringing together experts and companies from the global food technology sector. This year’s event took place at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL, attracting over 1,200 companies and more than 20,000 buyers from around 90 countries. Following its participation last year, Daesang once again showcased its portfolio of high-functionality specialty ingredients and its 69 years of accumulated technological expertise, further reinforcing its presence in the global ingredient market. The company received enthusiastic responses from visitors through live demonstrations that highlighted its unique umami and low-sodium solutions.

One of the highlights was the introduction of Allulose, a next-generation sweetener under Sweevero, Daesang’s integrated alternative sweetener brand launched last year. Allulose is a rare sugar naturally found in small quantities in fruits like figs and raisins. It offers a sweetness similar to that of sugar but is largely unmetabolized by the body, resulting in near-zero calories. Amid growing consumer interest in healthier diets, demand for low-sugar and low-calorie products is on the rise, positioning allulose as a key future ingredient. In 2023, Daesang established a dedicated allulose production facility in Gunsan, North Jeolla Province, and has since been expanding its low-sugar and low-calorie product range. The company is also preparing to enter markets in the United States, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia.

Daesang also introduced a variety of natural seasoning ingredients. Its NAMINO® series is a next-generation natural flavor enhancer that aligns with global food trends such as clean label and vegan. NAMINO® adds a deep umami taste while reducing sodium intake by up to 30%. The lineup includes NAMINO UH (Upfront Umami High), which delivers an immediate depth of flavor, and NAMINO LH (Lingering Umami High), which provides a clean and lasting finish. Also featured was Dsavory, a natural flavoring ingredient that imparts meaty and roasted aromas. These ingredients, categorized as natural flavors that can replace conventional seasonings, meet the FEMA-GRAS (Food Extract Manufacturers Association – Generally Recognized as Safe) standards, which are widely accepted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), ensuring both safety and consumer trust.

Another standout product was EMULAID, a plant-based emulsion stabilizer. EMULAID ensures the uniform and stable mixing of otherwise immiscible substances like oil and water. It can replace animal-based emulsifiers such as egg whites and casein, making it ideal for vegan and allergen-free product development, while also reducing production costs. Additionally, EMULAID offers effective protection for active ingredients such as flavors, omega-3s, and vitamins, helping to extend shelf life and enhance product value. The stabilizer is suitable for a wide range of applications including coffee creamers, dressings, plant-based beverages, and pastry creams. A key strength of EMULAID is the availability of tailored solutions depending on the specific application.

Hyo-hoon Lee, Head of Ingredient Marketing at Daesang, stated, “IFT 2025 provided a valuable opportunity to showcase Daesang’s high-functionality specialty ingredients to experts from the global food industry and engage directly with international buyers.” He added, “Building on our 69-year heritage of ingredient technology, we will continue to pursue continuous innovation and development to deliver optimal solutions that respond to evolving global trends, further strengthening our competitiveness on the international stage.”

About Daesang Corporation

Founded in 1956, Daesang Corporation has been one of the world’s largest producers of fermented food products for over 60 years, and has grown to be the global leading Korean based food company by operating global brands such as Jongga , and O’Food which provides sauce, ready-to-eat meals, and many more products. Headquartered in South Korea, the company has also manufacturing subsidiaries in United States, Poland, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Visit www.daesang.com/en for more information.

Source