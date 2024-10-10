Delta says travelers are trading scorching summer Europe trips for fall getaways

A woman uses an umbrella to protect herself from the sun as she passes past the Colosseum during an intensely hot day in Rome, Italy, on July 11, 2024.

Summer trips to Europe are getting too hot for thousands of tourists.

Delta Air Lines President Glen Hauenstein said travelers are opting out of flying to Europe during the traditional summer peak travel season. Instead, they are shifting trips to cooler months, a trend that airline officials have been noticing over the past couple of years as consumers look to escape crowds and record heat of popular destinations.

“The weather in Europe in August is really hot, and that people who have choices when they can take their vacations are moving into let’s call it more temperate months,” Hauenstein said Thursday on an earnings call. Corporate [travel] we haven’t seen much change year over year but it’s continuing to shift travel to Europe in particular from July and August peak to a September and October peak.”

Summer this year in the Northern Hemisphere was the hottest on record, according to the European Union’s climate monitor.