DETERMINANT LAUNCHES ‘FROZEN IN TONES’: THE OUTFIT OF TOMORROW, INSPIRED BY EARTH’S MELTING GLACIERS

HONG KONG, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DETERMINANT, the functional men’s shirt brand, announces its new limited-edition capsule, “Frozen in Tones”. Created in acknowledgement of the United Nations’ Global Year of Glaciers Preservation, the collection pays tribute to the beauty and fragile future of Earth’s glaciers.



“Frozen in Tones” is the Outfit of Tomorrow, designed for performance, purpose, and our shared water future.

Framed as the Outfit of Tomorrow (#OOTMR), “Frozen in Tones” reflects DETERMINANT’s vision for clothing that combines performance, precision, and purpose. The 12-piece capsule of dress shirts, polos, and tees reimagines blue as a symbol of our shared water future. Each garment features a unique shade found in glacial landscapes—from midnight ice to Arctic sky—transforming raw natural beauty into a refined tonal palette for everyday wear.

A Reflection of Urgency

Glaciers store nearly 70% of the world’s freshwater and serve as critical lifelines for ecosystems and communities worldwide. As they melt at alarming rates, the consequences are far-reaching: rising sea levels, disrupted water cycles, and a shrinking supply of accessible freshwater.

Through “Frozen in Tones”, DETERMINANT uses fashion as a platform for awareness, inviting consumers to align their wardrobe choices with a more sustainable future.

Engineered for Tomorrow

From garment production to performance, “Frozen in Tones” delivers on DETERMINANT’s ongoing commitment to sustainable innovation—and, more urgently, to water stewardship.

Engineered to Fit : Precision matters—especially when it comes to fit. The collection uses DETERMINANT’s proprietary sizing system, built on real-world body data to deliver a near-custom fit.

: Precision matters—especially when it comes to fit. The collection uses DETERMINANT’s proprietary sizing system, built on real-world body data to deliver a near-custom fit. Designed for Real Life : Each piece is built for modern life. The dress shirts feature DP 3.5 Wrinkle-Free Technology and anti-bacterial finishing for all-day freshness and effortless polish. The polos and tees are crafted with Regal Finishing for enhanced color and shape retention, and resistance to pilling. Whether commuting, presenting, or traveling, these pieces offer lasting versatility from morning to night.

: Each piece is built for modern life. The dress shirts feature DP 3.5 Wrinkle-Free Technology and anti-bacterial finishing for all-day freshness and effortless polish. The polos and tees are crafted with Regal Finishing for enhanced color and shape retention, and resistance to pilling. Whether commuting, presenting, or traveling, these pieces offer lasting versatility from morning to night. Made Responsibly: The collection is dyed using ECOHUES™ Waterless Dyeing Technology, saving up to 40 liters of water per shirt. This process eliminates water consumption in the coloring process—a critical innovation in a time of increasing freshwater scarcity.

A Long-Term Commitment

Water stewardship isn’t new for DETERMINANT. From adopting water-responsible dyeing techniques to exploring circular design strategies, the brand continues to evolve what sustainable apparel can look like, without compromising fit, function, or style. “Frozen in Tones” is the latest expression of this ongoing mission.

Wear the Change

“Frozen in Tones” empowers a future where style and sustainability go hand in hand. As the Outfit of Tomorrow, each piece symbolizes climate awareness and a reminder that what we wear can reflect the values we stand for.

Customers are encouraged to join the movement by sharing how they style their pieces. By tagging #OOTMR (Outfit of Tomorrow) on social platforms, wearers become part of a growing community in support of our shared water future.

The “Frozen in Tones” collection will be available online and in DETERMINANT retail stores across Hong Kong starting June 18, 2025.

About DETERMINANT

DETERMINANT’s mission is simple: we empower modern professionals to make a confident statement in every aspect of their lives. DETERMINANT was created for men with goals, interests, and ambitions beyond worrying about what to wear. We solve their most common shirting problems by engineering dress shirts with great fit, premium quality, and clean styling, all at an accessible price. Our products provide a simple solution to looking and feeling good, allowing them to focus on what matters most.

The brand’s journey began with a single white dress shirt available in 61 sizes. By harnessing patented technologies, such as DP3.5 Wrinkle-Free on 100% cotton, VISDRY™, and ECOHUES™ Waterless Dyeing, our shirts are designed with cutting-edge technology, sustainability, and quality materials at the core. We are dedicated to creating value for our community and the planet. This drives us to continually innovate and redefine what it means to make and wear better clothing.

