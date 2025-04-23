Ditch the salon and grab this permanent hair-removal tool for $54 — over 70% off

Dealing with unwanted body hair can be a hassle, right? You might find yourself waxing or shaving regularly, but it never feels like enough. That’s why some folks are turning to intense pulse light (IPL) hair removal. It zaps away those pesky hairs for good, saving you time, money and frustration. While you could head to a salon for this treatment, it can get pretty pricey — hundreds of dollars per session. So here’s a thriftier option: The popular XSoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal Device is down to $54 — a discount of over 70%.

Amazon This gadget comes with a pair of shades to protect you from its hair-zapping rays — and so you can look your very coolest pursuing those smooth gams. $54 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal? 💰

An average IPL session costs anywhere from $700 to over $1,000, depending on where you live and whether you can use insurance. That’s not chump change, especially when it’s not a one-and-done thing. So a top-rated at-home device for only 54 bucks? No-brainer. Plus, the savings of over 70% make this by far the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this handy device.

Why do I need this? 🤔

The hair remover uses professional-grade IPL technology to zap hair and break the cycle of regrowth. Use it on your legs, your armpits … any place, really. Flip between five power levels (start at level one and work your way up) to get the removal oomph you’re after. The XSoul is also easy to grip — your hand won’t cramp up while you get down to business.

Advertisement Advertisement

You can choose between a continuously flashing auto mode for spots like your bikini line, upper lip, chin, face and armpits, or a single-flash manual mode for more sparsely hairy areas like your back, chest, stomach, arms and legs. According to the brand, hairs then “naturally fall out” in anywhere from a few days to two weeks.

Get ready for smoother skin at a sweet discount with an at-home hair removal device. (Flawless tan not included.) (Getty)

What reviewers say 💬

The XSoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal Device has more than 7,600 five-star fans who say it leaves ’em smooth and stubble-free.

Pros 👍

“It works unbelievably well,” raved one shopper. They added: “I have PCOS, so l have lots of unwanted dark facial hair (think upper lip, double chin, sideburns) that grows fast and shows so much against my light-colored skin…the difference after two uses is huge!”

Another customer shared: “I’ve tried laser hair removal, another IPL device, and this one, and this is the first one to actually work. Just be patient and follow the instructions. I am no longer so self-conscious about my chin and not having to shave my legs or underarms saves a ton of time in the shower — I no longer dread the one-hour shower ordeal.”

Advertisement Advertisement

A third fan called it a “great hair remover” before adding, “I have been using this product for a few weeks on my face and I have been very happy with it. I have had professional hair removal done in the past, so I have a basis for comparison. This at-home version works really well at a fraction of the cost.”

Cons 👎

Depending on how much skin you want to cover, your IPL session might not be super-quick. “Actually works! But time-consuming,” this reviewer said. “The one downside is it takes a while to do everything — for me, it was 45 to 50 minutes for lower legs, armpits and bikini line.”

Other shoppers caution that the shades are necessary since the light is very bright. “The flash IS very bright,” revealed this user. “You’ll want to wear the glasses it comes with and probably close your eyes while the flash goes off.”

Amazon This zapper is designed to break the cycle of hair regrowth, leading to permanent hair reduction over time. Save $146 with coupon $54 at Amazon

If you want your newly smooth skin to glow, check out L’Oreal’s True Match Lumi Glotion, loved by everyone from Martha Stewart to Bethenny Frankel.

Amazon This top-rated lotion is available in five shades. You can wear it on its own, or you can layer it with foundation for extra coverage. A Lumi lover commented, “I have been using Lumi Glotion for some time now. It gives my skin a healthy glow without looking as though I’m wearing makeup. It’s great for a more casual look as it evens out my skin tone while remaining sheer. I mostly wear it for daytime activities such as yoga, hiking, etc. It’s possible to look fabulous without appearing to have tried too hard!” $14 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Advertisement Advertisement

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Style

Beauty

Source