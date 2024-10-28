Diwali Draws Global Crowds to India – Agoda

SINGAPORE, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda reveals the top searched cities in India for Diwali celebrations, and it’s New Delhi that comes out on top among international visitors. Goa takes the top spot for domestic travel based on searches made for check-in during the Diwali week celebration. Agoda noted 17% more accommodation searches for Diwali compared to last year’s celebrations.

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is one of India’s most significant festivals, celebrated with grand festivities, vibrant lights, and cultural events. The festival symbolizes the victory of light over darkness and good over evil, attracting both domestic and international travelers to experience its unique charm.

International travelers showing most interest in experiencing the Diwali celebrations in India come from the United States (#1), United Kingdom (#2), Singapore (#3), Malaysia (#4), and Japan (#5). The top cities in India that inbound travelers are looking to visit for the festivities are New Delhi (#1), Goa (#2), Mumbai (#3), Chennai (#4), and Jaipur (#5). These cities have become focal points for international visitors looking to immerse themselves in the rich cultural heritage and festive spirit of Diwali.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda said “Diwali is a time when the world increasingly turns its eyes to India. It comes as no surprise that New Delhi and Goa leading the charge in attracting international and domestic travelers, as both destinations have so much to offer in terms of culture and exploration, especially at this festive time. At Agoda, we love being part of this celebration by helping travelers find the perfect place to stay and experience the magic of Diwali firsthand.”

Domestic travel has seen a 23% rise in accommodation searches compared to last year, with the top destinations for Diwali celebrations being Goa (#1), Udaipur (#2), Mumbai (#3), Pondicherry (#4), and Jaipur (#5). These cities provide a diverse range of experiences, from beachside festivities in Goa to the royal celebrations in Udaipur.

Agoda’s offerings include over 4.5 million holiday properties globally, plus more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all of which can be combined in the same booking. Travelers considering a trip to Goa can be inspired via this travel tips page on Agoda’s platform.

