New 360 Camera Offers Industry-first Features Including 1-inch 360° Imaging and Native 8K 360° Video

SHENZHEN, China, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, today launches the Osmo 360. As the company’s first foray into 360 cameras, the Osmo 360 delivers new imaging innovation to elevate existing industry standards, bringing creators the flexibility needed for any creative vision.

The Osmo 360 delivers the sharpest photos possible on the 360 camera market with 1-inch 360° imaging[1]. It is the first 360 camera to shoot ultra-high-spec 8K/50fps 360° video, and is the only 360 camera that can shoot continuously for 100 minutes in 8K/30fps[2].



DJI Revolutionizes 360 Camera Market with the Osmo 360

“With the Osmo 360, DJI is challenging the status quo of the 360 camera market,” said Christina Zhang, Senior Director of Corporate Strategy at DJI. “We are revolutionizing panoramic innovation by leveraging DJI’s long history of innovation in creative camera technology. With each technological breakthrough, from 1-inch 360° imaging with industry-first square HDR sensor, to outstanding low-light performance, we aim to change what’s possible in a 360 camera.”

Standout 1-inch 360° Image Quality and Native 8K 360° Video

Specially designed for 360° capture, the Osmo 360’s industry-first square HDR image sensor maintains the same 360° image field as a traditional 1-inch rectangular sensor, while eliminating the unused area of traditional rectangular sensors. This results in 25% more sensor utilization, as well as outstanding image quality and lower power consumption, all in an ultra-compact, lightweight camera body.

The Osmo 360 is also the first 360 camera to feature native 8K/30fps 360° panoramic video with large 2.4μm pixels, boasting an industry-best run time of 100 minutes at 8K/30fps. The large pixel size – double the industry standard size of 1.2μm – captures more picture details, less noise, better low-light performance, and higher dynamic range. Also supporting ultra-high-spec 8K/50fps 360° video, Osmo 360 sets a new standard for video resolution in 360 cameras.

With an impressive 13.5 stops of dynamic range, combined with the larger pixel size and f/1.9 aperture, which significantly increases the amount of light intake, the Osmo 360 captures crisp, vibrant footage – even in low-light settings or high-contrast scenes like sunrise and sunset.

Additional Creative Features:

Invisible Selfie Stick : The Osmo Invisible Selfie Stick vanishes from 360° videos with no editing needed, providing third-person views typically captured by a cameraman.

The Osmo Invisible Selfie Stick vanishes from 360° videos with no editing needed, providing third-person views typically captured by a cameraman. High Frame Rate Video: For those that want to capture split-second details at a high frame rate, the Osmo 360 can also shoot in 4K /100fps 360° video.

For those that want to capture split-second details at a high frame rate, the Osmo 360 can also shoot in /100fps 360° video. Slow Motion: Capture video in up to 4x slow motion mode to make every awe-inspiring moment last longer.

Capture video in up to 4x slow motion mode to make every awe-inspiring moment last longer. 120 MP 360 ° Photo: To capture a single moment in time, users can take an ultra-clear 360° photo up to 120 megapixels, achieving razor-sharp detail for still images.

° To capture a single moment in time, users can take an ultra-clear 360° photo up to 120 megapixels, achieving razor-sharp detail for still images. Gesture and Voice Control : Start or stop recording with a simple palm gesture, or use voice control to go hands-free.

: Start or stop recording with a simple palm gesture, or use voice control to go hands-free. HorizonSteady and RockSteady: With HorizonSteady enabled, the footage remains level no matter how the camera is rotated. In single-lens mode, RockSteady 3.0 effectively reduces shakes while retaining the dynamic impact of motion, delivering a more immersive first-person perspective.

With HorizonSteady enabled, the footage remains level no matter how the camera is rotated. In single-lens mode, RockSteady 3.0 effectively reduces shakes while retaining the dynamic impact of motion, delivering a more immersive first-person perspective. GyroFrame and Intelligent Tracking: DJI Mimo’s GyroFrame allows users to to adjust the 360° composition using motion control, while intelligent tracking makes it possible to lock onto and track people, vehicles, pets, and more.

DJI Mimo’s GyroFrame allows users to to adjust the 360° composition using motion control, while intelligent tracking makes it possible to lock onto and track people, vehicles, pets, and more. Multi-Platform Editing Support: Edit videos with DJI Mimo or DJI Studio. DJI Studio offers a full suite of tools, and the Premiere plugin streamlines the workflow to create stunning 360° videos.

Performance as a Single Lens Action Camera

Effortlessly switch between the front and rear lenses without stopping recording – perfect for capturing travel vlogs in one seamless take. Osmo 360 can be used as a first-person action camera with single-lens mode, offering crisp 5K/60fps flat videos with a sweeping 155° ultra-wide angle. Boost Video mode provides an even broader 170° field of view and smooth 4K/120fps video.

Convenient to Carry, with Long Battery Life

For creators on the go, Osmo 360 prioritizes convenience with 105GB of built-in storage. Weighing just 183g, the advanced stacked design allows the camera to pack two large 1-inch 360 imaging lens modules into one, ultra-compact body. Moreover, the Osmo 360 is built to thrive in extreme conditions, capable of recording for over 1.5 hours in freezing conditions as low as -20° C (-4° F)[1]. The battery can record continuously for 100 minutes[1] at 8K/30fps resolution, which can be extended for another 180 minutes[1] with the Osmo 360 Battery Extension Rod. In just 12 minutes, Osmo 360 reaches 50% power to ensure creators are never without a camera for long.

The Benefits of the DJI Ecosystem

Osmo 360’s magnetic quick release design works with Osmo Action series accessories, while also featuring a 1/4″ thread hole for easy compatibility with traditional gear.

Osmo 360 offers the OsmoAudio™ Direct Microphone Connection[3], allowing users to connect Osmo 360 directly to two DJI microphone transmitters without a receiver, capturing studio-quality sound.

[1] When capturing 360° content, Osmo 360’s CMOS sensor features an imaging area equivalent to that of a 1-inch CMOS sensor with a 4:3 aspect ratio.

[2] All data was tested in controlled conditions. Actual experience may vary. For more details, please refer to https://www.dji.com/360.

[3] Direct connection to the first-generation DJI Mic is not supported. DJI microphones are sold separately.

About DJI

Since 2006, DJI has led the world with civilian drone innovations that have empowered individuals to take flight for the first time, visionaries to turn their imagination into reality, and professionals to transform their work entirely. Today, DJI serves to build a better world by continuously promoting human advancement. With a solution-oriented mindset and genuine curiosity, DJI has expanded its ambitions into areas such as renewable energy, agriculture, public safety, surveying and mapping, and infrastructure inspection. In every application, DJI products deliver experiences that add value to lives around the world in more profound ways than ever before.

