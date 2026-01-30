DOCOMO Concludes Partnership Agreement with Aduna to Advance Global Network API Expansion

TOKYO, Jan. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — NTT DOCOMO, INC. and Aduna announced today that they concluded a partnership agreement (the "Agreement") on January 29, 2026. This partnership enables DOCOMO’s network Application Programming Interfaces (network APIs), developed for the international markets, to be made available through Aduna’s platform. Together, the companies aim to accelerate the expansion of the global network API ecosystem in response to evolving industry demand.

Providing mobile network capabilities through APIs has been gaining traction globally as an effective way for enterprises to address critical issues such as fraud prevention and secure digital authentication. Supported by the CAMARA1 framework, Mobile Network Operators are developing and exposing standardized API solutions that address critical security needs. Aduna—acting as the global aggregator2 for these standardized APIs—provides a single, centralized access point to multiple operators worldwide, helping to accelerate ecosystem adoption and simplify enterprise integration at scale.

As part of its efforts to generate new revenue streams, DOCOMO has participated in the GSMA Open Gateway3 initiative and, since June 2025, has been collaborating with Aduna to expand network API–based services through aggregation model.

Through the Agreement, DOCOMO’s advanced network APIs are expected to become accessible to enterprises and developers worldwide via Aduna’s global platform. This collaboration aims to support fraud prevention strategies via APIs such as Number Verification and SIM Swap detection, thus enabling enterprises to protect customers from account takeovers, identity theft, and mobile fraud. The partnership also opens up additional routes for DOCOMO to reach new customer segments through global distribution.

Leveraging DOCOMO’s innovation and Aduna’s global aggregation and distribution model, the companies intend to support broader adoption of network APIs and enable enterprises and developers to create new, value–driven services.

Nobuko Hiraguchi, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Core Network Design Department at NTT DOCOMO, commented: "We are delighted to enter into this partnership agreement with Aduna. By making NTT DOCOMO’s network APIs—developed in alignment with global standards—available through Aduna’s global platform, we are confident that this collaboration will help create new value that enhances the safety and comfort of each customer’s daily life. NTT DOCOMO will continue to advance technical development, including network APIs, to deliver even greater value to society and our customers."

Anthony Bartolo, CEO of Aduna, commented: "Aduna was founded to help telecom operators such as DOCOMO transform standardization into real commercial value. By linking DOCOMO’s advanced network APIs to a global distribution platform, we enable enterprises worldwide to innovate more quickly, securely, and at scale. This partnership strengthens Aduna’s presence across the Asia region and reflects our shared commitment to accelerating the growth of the global Network API economy."

1 The CAMARA Project is an open–source project under the Linux Foundation that develops common specifications for operator network APIs.

2 An aggregator is an entity that enables enterprises and developers to access standardized network APIs—offered by multiple mobile network operators—through a single unified platform.

3 GSMA Open Gateway is a global industry initiative launched by the GSMA to promote the commercialization of common network APIs across mobile operators.

For further information, please contact:

NTT DOCOMO

Mr. Tomita or Mr. Narita

Brand Communication Department

Tel: +81 (0)3 5156 1366

Fax: +81 (0)3 5501 3408

www.docomo.ne.jp/english/

About NTT DOCOMO

NTT DOCOMO, Japan’s leading mobile operator with over 91 million subscribers, is one of the global leaders in 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Under the slogan "Bridging Worlds for Wonder & Happiness," DOCOMO is actively collaborating with global partners to expand its business scope from mobile services to comprehensive solutions, aiming to deliver unsurpassed value and drive innovation in technology and communications, ultimately to support positive change and advancement in global society.

https://www.docomo.ne.jp/english/

About Aduna

Aduna is a landmark venture between some of the world’s leading telecom operators and Ericsson, dedicated to enabling developers worldwide to accelerate innovation by leveraging networks to their full potential via common network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Its venture partners include AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, KDDI, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefonica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Vodafone. Aduna’s developer partner platforms include Google Cloud, Infobip, Sinch, and Vonage. By combining network APIs from multiple operators globally under a unified platform based on the CAMARA open-source project, driven by the GSMA and the Linux Foundation, Aduna provides a standardized platform to foster collaboration, enhance user experiences, and drive industry growth. To find out more about network APIs and Aduna, visit adunaglobal.com.

Source