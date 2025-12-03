Dolly Parton reimagines travel for truckers, families and road trippers in hot new venture

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The queen of country music is bringing her southern hospitality to Tennessee highways in an effort to make travel more enjoyable.

Dolly Parton announced the roll-out of Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stops. The rest-stop areas will feature new and reimagined entertainment elements.

“I have spent the bulk of my life on the road, and more specifically on a bus,” said Parton in a press release.

“All the years spent visiting greasy spoon cafés, truck stops and roadside pit stops have given me an understanding of what travelers desire on the road,” she also said.

Following her first charting single in 1967, Parton has won 11 Emmy Awards throughout her 60 years in the music industry, taking her across America to perform.

“Whether you are driving a truck, a bus or a car, you want a place that feels like home and recharges you for the rest of your journey,” she also said. “I believe we will fill a void out there on the highways, all while bringing the heart and soul of Tennessee.”

Parton has partnered with the Tennessean Travel Stop brand to relaunch their flagship stop in Cornersville, Tennessee, with additional locations to be announced next year.

The Smoky Mountains native will bring her own style to the rest stops, hoping to appeal to all of those on the roads — families, commuters, truck drivers and road trippers.

In 2019, drivers covered 227,102 miles daily on Tennessee’s rural and urban roads, according to the state government website.

“The Tennessean has long been a ‘home away from home’ for truck drivers, travelers and locals alike. Our roots in this community run deep — we’ve created jobs, built connections and welcomed generations of people through our doors,” said Gregory Sachs, chairman and CEO of the Tennessean Travel Stop and Sachs Capital Group.

He added, “This new partnership allows us to carry that legacy forward in a way that celebrates everything special about Tennessee.”

Between 2000 and 2016, vehicle travel in Tennessee increased from about 65.7 billion miles per year to 77.7 billion miles per year, according to national transportation research nonprofit TRIP.

Parton hopes the upgraded rest stops bring jobs to Tennessean communities and highlight those that are underserved.

Her long-time manager, Danny Nozell, said in a press release he hopes the stop recharges people’s spirits.

“This project reflects Dolly’s love for her home state and her commitment to supporting local business, community and the travelers who keep America moving,” said Nozell.

While renovations to bring “modern amenities, curated dining and authentic regional retail” spaces are underway at the Cornersville stop, it will remain open.

