Down to a record-low $89, this robovac may become your BFF: ‘I named it Rosie’

House cleaners look a little different these days. We’re talking about robot vacuums, of course, and what used to be peak luxury is now within reach thanks to a stellar deal: The top-rated Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum is just $89 right now (down from $200). If you’ve been waiting for the right moment, this is a rare chance to score hands-free cleaning for less. But don’t dawdle — this deal turns to dust tonight!

Why is this a good deal? 💰

Robot vacuums are usually expensive to begin with, but the M210 is on mega-discount. This is one of the best robovac deals you can snag at Amazon, and it has thousands of five-star ratings from users to back it up.

Why do I need this? 🤔

The Lefant robovac is slim enough to glide under sofas and reach other often-neglected areas in your home that could use a little TLC. To make things extra hands-off, you can control all the action through the app.

Thanks to the M210’s built-in infrared sensor, this little robo-pal can automatically detect walls, stairs and more, without damaging furniture or taking a tumble. And you don’t have to follow it around until it’s finished — when the vac starts running out of power or finishes cleaning, it will automatically return to the charging dock for more juice.

The M210 follows a zig-zag route for effective cleaning, so you don’t have to worry about spots getting missed. At under 3 inches tall, this baby can effortlessly cruise under end tables and furniture like it’s nothing.

We don’t want to cause a big dust-up or anything, but we’ve got the dirt on an incredible robovac deal. (Amazon) (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Nearly 9,000 owners have given the M210 their five-star seal of approval, raving about how well it performs across a variety of flooring.

Pros 👍

“The capacity is large enough to handle a cleaning of our 1,000 square-foot home with cats and a dog and two adults,” shared one happy customer. “It does not fall down our basement steps and does not seem to get stuck in too many places. I am impressed that it actually goes over our very fluffy rug and covers all of our hardwood and tile floors as well.”

“I’ve owned three robot vacuums, and this, by far, is the best,” raved another content cleaner. “It’s very quiet, so much [so] that my dogs don’t run from it. Does a great job picking up dog hair and dirt. Highly recommend!”

A third user wrote, “I love this little vacuum! I named it Rosie, after the robot maid from The Jetsons. She does a great job of cleaning up after six people in a tiny house. I mainly use it in the kitchen to clean up the little crumbs the kiddos leave behind. … Overall, I love this little vacuum so much that I am thinking about getting one for my parents for Christmas.”

And talk about a space saver: This reviewer said it has them ditching their broom and dustpan. “I have no carpet in my mobile home, kids in and out constantly. I have swept every hour in the house since we have lived here. I’ve had this robot for three weeks now and have not touched my broom and dustpan! This thing has saved my sanity!”

Cons 👎

“It does a nice job getting up all the dirt and runs for quite a while,” shared a buyer. “In addition, the app on the phone works great too. The only thing is that I wish it would work on both my wife’s and my phone, but it will only pair with one phone at a time.”

“We only have hardwood floors in our house, and it works amazingly on them,” gushed a final fan. “We have two dogs, and it picks up all the dog hair. The issue is, I wish it held more dirt because I have to empty it every day with my pets. Other than that, it is amazing.”