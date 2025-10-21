Dreamegg Unveils Sunrise 1+: The Next Generation Sunrise Alarm Clock for Stress-Free Sleep and Wake Routines

Wednesday, October 22, 2025
SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Dreamegg, a leading innovator in sleep wellness, proudly announces the launch of Sunrise 1+, an upgraded sunrise alarm clock and sound machine designed to bring stress-free mornings and calming nights to households everywhere.

Building on the popularity of the original Sunrise 1, Dreamegg has taken customer feedback and advanced its technology to create Sunrise 1+. This next-generation device blends intuitive controls, customizable features, and a richer sound library into one sleek bedside companion.

A Smarter, Calmer Sleep Experience

“Good sleep is the foundation of a better life,” said Robin Sun, Founder of Dreamegg. “With Sunrise 1+, we’re making it easier than ever for people to enjoy stress-free mornings and calming nights — all with one intuitive device.”

What’s new with Sunrise 1+:

  • App + Button Control – Flexible operation at your fingertips, whether you prefer smart app control or simple bedside buttons.
  • Sunrise & Sunset Modes – Gently wake up with gradually brightening light or unwind with a soothing sunset simulation.
  • Customizable Routines + Favourite Mode – Build your own sleep and wake habits, or save your go-to settings for instant access.
  • Expanded Sound Library – 34 soothing sounds and 34 alarm tones to match every mood and preference

Key Features of Dreamegg Sunrise 1+: Sunrise/Sunset simulation, expanded sound library, and customizable routines
Key Features of Dreamegg Sunrise 1+: Sunrise/Sunset simulation, expanded sound library, and customizable routines

Perfect for Everyday Wellness & Gifting

From busy parents balancing family schedules to wellness enthusiasts seeking mindful routines, Sunrise 1+ is designed for anyone who values better sleep. With the holiday season around the corner, it also makes an ideal self-care gift — blending modern design with practical wellness benefits.

Pricing & Availability

The Sunrise 1+ is available now via:

For more information about Dreamegg, please visit the Dreamegg Official Website or follow us on Instagram.

The original Sunrise 1 remains available as an accessible entry option:

About Dreamegg
Since its founding, Dreamegg has been committed to helping people build healthier sleep routines with innovative products ranging from sound machines to sunrise clocks. With a mission to create stress-free environments for families and individuals, Dreamegg continues to design thoughtful sleep solutions that blend comfort, technology, and wellness.

