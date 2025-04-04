Easter and School Holiday Escapes, A Family-Friendly Retreat at Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort

BALI, Indonesia, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Celebrate Easter and the upcoming school holidays with an unforgettable beachfront getaway at Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort. With a refreshed lobby, a vibrant social lounge at &More by Sheraton, and the newly renovated “PlayHouse” kids club, the resort blends premium comfort with family-friendly fun in the heart of Kuta.



Junior Family Suite at Sheraton Bali Kuta, featuring two separate sleeping areas for comfort and privacy. Parents can unwind in their private king-bedroom, while kids enjoy their sofa bed and fold-out chair—all within a spacious 62 sqm suite.

Wake up to the gentle sound of waves and breathtaking ocean views from your private balcony, setting the perfect tone for a memorable family escape. The Suite Experience package offers spacious comfort with a sofa bed, kids’ tent amenities, a one-time minibar, VIP perks, and a special family room setup. Begin your day with a lavish buffet breakfast, fueling adventures for the little ones at PlayHouse, where 20+ activities keep them entertained, while parents unwind by the infinity pool or enjoy curated moments with the Side by Side program. Afternoons invite relaxation and indulgence with the Jewelry Box Afternoon Tea, a delightful treat for the whole family. Families can also enjoy 15% off dining, including the famous Sunday Social Brunch, where kids dine free. As the sun sets, the revitalized lobby offers a warm, inviting space for coffee, pastries, and social gatherings, while &More by Sheraton sets the scene for a perfect evening with live music, handcrafted cocktails, and stunning views of Kuta Beach. Savor authentic Italian cuisine at Bene Italian Kitchen, sip signature drinks at &More by Sheraton, or explore diverse culinary delights at Daily Social, all with panoramic ocean vistas. Just steps from Beachwalk Shopping Center, local markets, and the iconic WXYZ Bar at Aloft Bali Kuta, the resort offers the perfect balance of relaxation and excitement. Whether an Easter egg hunt by the beach or a sunset cocktail, every moment is designed for lasting memories. Ashley Lai, Cluster General Manager of Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort & Aloft Bali Kuta at Beachwalk, shares “It’s more than a place to stay, it’s a destination. With refreshed spaces, family-friendly experiences, and unmatched dining, we create moments that last a lifetime.” Enjoy the Marriott Bonvoy Fast Track program, become a member and register by April 14, 2025, to earn 1,000 bonus points and 1 Elite Night Credit per night. For more information visit Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort.

