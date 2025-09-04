Edifier Unveils the S880DB MKII: Comprehensive Upgrade for Superior Hi-Fi Performance

“Experience the evolution of Hi-Fi with the S880DB MKII—refined acoustics, smarter tech and sound that speaks volumes.”

RICHMOND, BC, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Edifier, a global leader in premium audio technology, proudly announces the launch of the S880DB MKII—a fully upgraded successor to the acclaimed S880DB, featuring enhanced acoustic performance, redesigned circuitry and a modernized user experience.



The S880DB MKII features a completely upgraded driver system for a richer, more precise listening experience. The tweeter has been enhanced with a 1.25-inch titanium dome—up from 1 inch—and now includes a larger 25mm voice coil and neodymium magnets. These improvements deliver crystal-clear, transparent highs with greater accuracy and detail. Complementing this is a redesigned 3.75-inch mid-bass driver, which improves mid-range clarity and extends low-frequency response down to 50Hz. The result is a more solid, balanced soundstage that brings every nuance to life.

High-Quality Sound Performance

At the heart of the S880DB MKII are high-performance chipsets from Texas Instruments and the powerful XMOS XU216 processor, enabling advanced digital audio processing with precision and efficiency. This upgraded architecture supports high-resolution audio playback at 24-bit/96kHz, ensuring crystal-clear sound with ultra-low distortion. Together, these core components provide exceptional signal processing and audio fidelity, delivering a premium listening experience worthy of true Hi-Fi standards.

Hi-Res Audio Certified

The S880DB MKII meets and exceeds Hi-Res Audio certification standards, delivering uncompromising sound quality. Its digital interfaces support resolutions up to 24-bit/192kHz, while the Texas Instruments analog front end operates at 24-bit/96kHz, ensuring ultra-precise signal handling and exceptional clarity across the entire frequency range.

Hi-Res Audio Wireless Certified

Equipped with a Bluetooth 5.3 receiver, the S880DB MKII supports the LDAC codec with transmission rates of up to 990kbps—enabling high-resolution wireless audio streaming at up to 24-bit/96kHz. This ensures audiophile-grade sound quality over Bluetooth from compatible Android devices (Android 8.0 and above), combining convenience with uncompromising performance.

Enhanced Bass Capability

The S880DB MKII features a dedicated SUB OUT port, allowing you to connect an external subwoofer for even deeper, more powerful bass response. This added flexibility lets you expand your sound system and enjoy a fuller, more immersive low-end performance—perfect for music, movies and gaming.

User-Friendly Controls & Smart Connectivity

Controlling your audio experience is simple and intuitive with the S880DB MKII. Use the newly designed rechargeable 2.4GHz remote control or the onboard speaker knobs for quick access to playback and volume. The integrated OLED display with auto-dimming ensures clear, real-time feedback without distracting glare. For deeper customization and convenience, the speaker is fully compatible with the EDIFIER ConneX app, allowing you to fine-tune settings and manage inputs directly from your smartphone.

Price & Availability:

The Edifier S880DB MKII is available for $399.99 at Amazon.com now.

About Edifier:

Edifier specializes in the design and manufacture of premium audio solutions that showcase technological innovation and design excellence. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Beijing, China, Edifier delivers outstanding sound experience through a wide range of audio systems for personal entertainment and professional use. Renowned for its award-winning design philosophy, expertise and innovation in acoustic technology, and superior manufacturing standards, Edifier is one of today’s leading innovators of audio electronics.

More information about Edifier is available online at www.edifier.com

