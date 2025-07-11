Empowering Farmer Cooperatives to Build a Better World: Heifer And ICA-AP Launches ‘Seeding Strength’ Campaign

NEW DELHI, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Heifer International in Asia, in collaboration with the International Cooperative Alliance – Asia and Pacific (ICA-AP), officially launched the Seeding Strength: Empowering Farmer Cooperatives – a regional awareness campaign, at a virtual event that brought together over 170 development leaders, NGO partners, cooperative champions, academics, and farmer representatives from across Asia. The initiative is part of the International Cooperative Alliance and European Union Financial Framework Partnership Agreement Phase 2.

Launched in commemoration of the United Nations International Year of Cooperatives 2025, the ‘Seeding Strength’ campaign highlights the transformative role of agricultural cooperatives in India, Bangladesh, Cambodia, and Nepal. The campaign recognizes that when smallholder farmers are organized into cooperatives, they gain the power to build social capital, strengthen food systems, and lift communities out of poverty—while promoting environmental sustainability and long-term resilience.

In her keynote address, Neena Joshi, Senior Vice President for Asia Programs at Heifer International, emphasized the importance of building collective agency and resilience among farmer collectives. “When farmers band together through cooperatives, it amplifies their voices, strengthens their bargaining power, and attracts investment to build better enterprises—helping them feed a growing population while caring for the earth,” she said.

“At Heifer International, with over 80 years of experience, we are shifting our focus from supporting individual households to addressing the broader structural barriers that keep smallholder farmers from thriving.”

Balasubramanian Iyer, Regional Director of ICA-AP, underscored the unique capacity of cooperatives to deliver on the triple bottom line of People, Planet, and Prosperity. “Farmer cooperatives are democratic, values-based institutions rooted in solidarity and self-help. They not only strengthen rural-urban linkages and improve access to safe, nutritious food, but also embed social purpose into business. Their power lies in their ability to pool resources, build resilience, and drive people-centered, planet-friendly prosperity,” he said.

“The future of agriculture lies not in the hands of a few giants, but in the joint hands of many.”

Aziz Arya, Regional Policy and Program Officer at the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), called for greater investment and stronger cross-sector collaboration to maximize the potential of farmer cooperatives. “Cooperatives are essential to achieving SDG 1 and 2—No Poverty and Zero Hunger—by increasing smallholder productivity, connecting them to markets, and boosting incomes. But to fully realize this potential, we need stronger investment and collaboration across sectors,” he said.

“The International Year of Cooperatives is a timely call to action—one that urges us to unlock the power of collective action for a more inclusive and food-secure future.”

One of the most compelling moments of the event came from Tulsi Thapa, President of Bihani Social Entrepreneurs Women Cooperative and Central Joint Secretary of SEWA Nepal. Tulsi shared her journey from smallholder farmer to cooperative leader, offering powerful insights into how women-led cooperatives are driving change from the ground up—empowering marginalized communities and influencing policy reform.

“The progress of a country begins with agriculture, and cooperatives are key to transforming the rural economy. Prosperity follows when policies are farmer-friendly and cooperatives are transparent and supported,” she said.

“This is my call to policymakers and stakeholders—support cooperatives with access to finance, insurance, technology, and markets. Cooperatives are the spinal cord of rural development, and we all have a role in strengthening them.”

The event also featured a panel discussion titled “Building a Better World: How Farmer Cooperatives Drive Equity, Access, and Sustainability.” The session explored vital themes such as enabling policy environments for smallholder-focused cooperatives, cooperative impact on national economies, and the power of partnerships. Panelists brought diverse regional and country perspectives, emphasizing movement building and elevating farmer voices across Asia.

Panelists included representatives from the Social Entrepreneurs Union of Agricultural Cooperatives (Cambodia), the Asia Farmer Association, Heifer International Bangladesh, and Bhartiya Beej Sahakari Samiti Limited (BBSSL) (India). They shared evidence-based examples demonstrating the transformative impact of cooperatives on rural livelihoods and community development.

The discussion reinforced the urgent need to foster investment in cooperative-led agricultural ecosystems that promote social transformation, inclusive economic growth, and environmental resilience. Drawing on real-world case studies from Heifer supported cooperatives and ICA-AP member cooperatives, the panel illustrated how these grassroots efforts directly contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goals—specifically SDG 1 (No Poverty), SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), SDG 5 (Gender Equality), SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

Running through September 2025, the Seeding Strength campaign will continue to engage decision makers, donors, private sector actors, multilateral organizations, academia, media, and the public to mobilize greater support for cooperative-led solutions. By spotlighting real stories and successes, the campaign aims to catalyze a regional movement for a more just, equitable, and sustainable future—powered by farmers, for farmers.

Join the movement by sharing cooperative success stories using the #SeedingStrength hashtag and participating in our upcoming webinars and forums. Together, we can grow a future powered by farmers.

About International Cooperative Alliance Asia and Pacific (ICA-AP): Established in 1960 in New Delhi, India, ICA-AP is one of the four regional offices of the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA) – a non-profit international association established in 1895 to advance the cooperative enterprise model globally. ICA is the voice for cooperatives worldwide, representing more than 315 cooperative federations and organizations across 106 countries. With a rich history spanning over six decades, ICA-AP unites, promotes, and develops cooperatives in the Asia and Pacific regions. It proudly represents and serves a network of 116 members from 29 countries across varied economic sectors. For more information, visit https://icaap.coop/

About Heifer International: Since 1944, Heifer International has worked with more than 52.6 million people around the world to end hunger and poverty sustainably while caring for the Earth. Heifer currently operates in 19 countries across Africa, Asia, and the Americas, including the United States, supporting farmers and food producers to strengthen local economies and build secure livelihoods that provide a living income. For more information, visit: https://www.heifer.org.

