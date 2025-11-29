England seamer Mark Wood ruled out of second Ashes Test in major blow

England quick Mark Wood is set to be ruled out of the second Ashes Test with a knee injury in a massive blow to the tourists’ hopes at the Gabba.

Wood did not train on Saturday as they began preparations for the day-night Test, owing to an issue with his left knee.

England officials do not expect him to recover in time for Thursday’s opening day in Brisbane, but there is hope he will recover to play a part later in the series.

The 35-year-old’s fitness had always loomed as crucial in their Ashes hopes, after he completely swung the 2023 series with his return at Headingley.

Wood missed the entire county season last winter after having surgery on his left knee in March, before returning in time to head to Australia.

He also needed scans on a sore hamstring in England’s intra-squad warm-up game in Perth earlier this month, before their eight-wicket defeat in the first Test.

Wood had arrived in Australia knowing it was unlikely he would play all five Tests, but there is no question England need him and Jofra Archer as often as possible.

The tourists’ pace battery was able to run through Australia in the first innings at Perth Stadium, taking an 40-run lead.

But their speed dropped off significantly on Day 2 as Travis Head’s century led Australia to victory, with Wood’s pace noticeably down.

The right-armer ended up going wicketless for the match, but still left his mark with a blow to Cameron Green’s helmet while bowling at close to 150km/h.

Wood was also England’s leading wicket-taker on their last Ashes tour in Australia, claiming 17 at an average of 26.64.

His injury is likely to see either Josh Tongue or Matthew Potts selected for the pink-ball Test, with both playing against the Prime Minister’s XI this weekend.

Potts claimed the wickets of Nathan McSweeney and Oliver Peake on Saturday after both had made half-centuries batting in the hosts’ top order.

Tongue played one Test at Lord’s during the 2023 Ashes, bowling Usman Khawaja and David Warner before getting Steve Smith caught.

Alternatively, England could bring in a frontline spinner in place of Wood, in the form of Shoaib Bashir or Will Jacks. Neither are playing in Canberra.

