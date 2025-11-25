Eurofragance Deepens Asia Footprint with New Jakarta Creative Center

New facility enhances customer collaboration, creativity, and innovation in one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing fragrance markets

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Eurofragance, the Spanish-headquartered multinational fragrance house, has opened its first Creative Center in Indonesia, strengthening its regional presence and innovation capabilities across Asia Pacific. Located in South Jakarta’s Arkadia Green Park, the new facility represents a €1 million investment (approximately IDR 19.27 billion) and will serve as a regional hub for co-creation, formulation and customer collaboration across fine fragrance, home and personal care categories.



(Left to right) Edy Chandra, Country Manager, Eurofragance Indonesia; Santiago Sabatés, Chairman, Eurofragance; and Balwinder Rolley, APAC General Manager, Eurofragance, at the ribbon-cutting for the Jakarta Creative Centre launch, 24 November.

The launch comes as Indonesia’s fragrance market experiences rapid growth, driven by rising consumer sophistication and demand for locally inspired scents. Industry data forecasts that Southeast Asia’s fragrance sector will expand at a CAGR of over a 3% until 2030, positioning Indonesia as one of the region’s most dynamic markets.

Joining Eurofragance’s global network of Creative Centers in Barcelona, Dubai, Mexico, India and Singapore, the Jakarta facility strengthens the company’s ability to deliver locally inspired fragrance solutions backed by global expertise and technical standards. Equipped with state-of-the-art perfumery, evaluation, and application capabilities, the center brings the company’s creative and technical expertise closer to customers in Indonesia and the broader Asia Pacific region.

“Indonesia sits at the heart of Southeast Asia’s fragrance landscape, a market brimming with creativity, cultural diversity and increasing consumer sophistication,” said Balwinder Rolley, General Manager, APAC, Eurofragance. “Establishing a creative and technical hub here allows us to collaborate more closely with our partners, bringing concepts from idea to shelf faster and designing fragrances that reflect local tastes and preferences,” she added.

Spanning over 770m2, the center will operate under PT. Euronindo Fragance Internusa and integrates Eurofragance’s proprietary technologies such as EuroCaps™ for long-lasting scent delivery and EuroPure™ for odor neutralization. These innovations offer brand partners high-performance, scientifically advanced solutions that enhance both product quality and consumer experience across beauty, home and personal care. In line with Eurofragance’s commitment to sustainable innovation, the Jakarta facility adopts eco-conscious practices across formulation, sourcing and operations, from renewable raw materials to energy-efficient processes.

Beyond scent creation, the center will serve as a training and talent hub, supporting recruitment and skills-building in Indonesia’s growing fragrance industry. It brings together a multidisciplinary team of perfumers, evaluators and applications experts working alongside marketing and sales specialists to translate consumer insight into distinctive scent solutions.

Edy Chandra, Country Manager for Eurofragance Indonesia, added: “Jakarta is a natural choice for our expansion. It’s where trends begin and evolve. Having a Creative Center here allows us to immerse ourselves in Indonesian culture and craft scents that are not only high-quality but also truly meaningful to local consumers.”

The opening of the Jakarta Creative Center follows the formal establishment of Eurofragance Indonesia in 2023 and builds on other regional milestones, including the launch of Creative Centers in Mumbai in 2024 and Singapore in 2016. Together, these developments demonstrate the company’s sustained commitment to the Asia Pacific region and its ambition to grow through customer-focused innovation and local insight.

About Eurofragance

Eurofragance manufactures and markets the highest quality fragrances for worldwide brands in fine perfumery, home, personal and air care. The company is a privately held B2B enterprise founded on family values in Barcelona in 1990 and currently has over 550 employees.

Driven by a passion for perfume and the entrepreneurial spirit of its founders, Eurofragance first grew in Europe and the Middle East, before taking on the Far East and the Americas. The company is now represented on five continents; runs its own plants in Spain, Singapore and Mexico; and works with manufacturing partners in China and India.

Eurofragance’s international network of Creative Centers and outstanding manufacturing capabilities enable it to create and deliver fragrances around the world. Over the years, Eurofragance has cultivated lasting relationships and has grown hand in hand with its partners.

Eurofragance is wholeheartedly invested in addressing sustainability issues and its decision-making process is built around strategic initiatives supporting this cause. The company spearheads activities around four major axes: safety, community, business ethics and resources.

