Eva Longoria, 49, loves this $10 concealer that doesn’t settle into fine lines

It’s hard to believe that anyone has ever considered actress, producer and director Eva Longoria anything other than stunningly beautiful, but it’s true. Back in 2023, she shared her skin care and makeup routine with Vogue and in the video she reveals she was once called the “ugly duckling.” Now, of course, she’s undoubtedly one of the most gorgeous people in the world and we’re all clamoring to copy her beauty regimen.

Amazon Tears, sweat beads and rain drops are no match for this waterproof formula. You can wear it all spring and summer long and it won’t budge. $10 at Amazon

In less than 15 minutes, Longoria demonstrates her “hottest mom” makeup look using a mix of high and low products. One that stands out as truly transformative? The L’Oreal Paris Infallible Waterproof Matte Concealer she applies at the three-minute mark on top of her eyelids and above her brows. In the video, Longoria explains that she prefers this creamy concealer to powders. “Especially as you get over 40, all that powder just gets in those fine lines,” she says.

As you watch Longoria apply the concealer in her video, you’ll see she dabs a bit onto her eyelids and then adds some above and between her brows. Next, she uses a makeup sponge to blend it all in and — in moments — she has a smooth, flawless finish with just this one product.

If concealer isn’t currently part of your everyday makeup routine, then it’s worth considering the addition of this popular product. Available in 25 shades, this creamy liquid formula delivers maximum coverage that is designed to stay put on your skin for up to 24 hours. According to the product description, you can use this concealer to cover up blemishes and even out skin tone in addition to using it to contour and highlight.

[embedded content]

What reviewers say 💬

Like Longoria, thousands of Amazon shoppers are fans of the L’Oreal Infallible Concealer. There are nearly 14,000 five-star reviews, with customers saying it delivers excellent coverage and is a great value.

“My favorite affordable concealer,” one person titled their review.”I’ve been using this concealer for a couple of years now and I absolutely love it. It’s the best affordable concealer I’ve ever used. I got sick of paying a good chunk of change for the Nars concealer so I looked for a dupe. Nothing beats the Nars concealer in my eyes, but this one comes pretty close. It is a thicker consistency and is full coverage.”

“I’ve tried many concealers and I keep going back to this one,” another customer said. “[It] stays on and doesn’t crease on my 70-year-old skin! Has a wide selection of shades and the price is right!”

One important application tip prospective shoppers should keep in mind when purchasing this L’Oreal concealer? Quick blending is key.

“[This is a] pretty good matte formula, but blending it can be a little hard as it does seem to dry quickly,” one person explained. “It does cover well.”

Another shopper added, “It’s very easy to blend but you have to blend it within the first minute or so of applying it or else it will start drying up.”

L’Oréal Paris Though this concealer goes on creamy, it does dry down to a matte, non-shiny finish. It works well on all skin types, including acne-prone skin. $10 at Amazon

Want to scoop up some of the other products Longoria uses in her video? Here you go! She starts her skin care routine with L’Oreal’s Revitalift 1.5% pure hyaluronic acid face serum, she uses Laneige’s lip sleeping mask on her pout and she perfects her brows with the Huda Beauty eyebrow pencil. You’re welcome.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

View comments

Source