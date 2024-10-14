Monday, October 14, 2024
Google search engine
HomeTravelExpect more protests against mass tourism in Spain, organizers say
Travel

Expect more protests against mass tourism in Spain, organizers say

admin
By admin
0
3

Share

Tourist arrivals to Spain increased following anti-tourism protests this year. But Barcelona organizers say protests are one step in a larger plan to reduce tourism in the city, reports CNBC’s Monica Pitrelli.

01:25

2 hours ago

Source

Previous article
Today’s best sales: 25% off AirPods Pro, Drew Barrymore’s slow cooker and more
admin
adminhttps://blogchicks.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Blogchicks is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@blogchicks.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024