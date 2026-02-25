Experience Ume Culture in Kyoto: “CHOYA Sakura Festival” Launches This March at CHOYA UME STUDIO

KYOTO, Japan, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — At CHOYA UME STUDIO, a hands-on workshop operated by the renowned Umesh brand CHOYA where visitors can make their own Umesh or Ume syrup. A special spring event—the "CHOYA Sakura Festival"—will be held at CHOYA UME STUDIO-Kyoto Sanjo from March 20 (Fri) to March 31 (Tue). Timed with Kyoto’s cherry blossom season, this event offers travelers an exclusive opportunity to experience the beauty of Japanese spring through the themes of Sakura and Ume, two floral symbols deeply rooted in Japanese culture.



A special spring experience in Kyoto—enjoying the beauty of “Sakura and Ume” during cherry blossom season.

CHOYA Sakura Festival – Event Overview

Seasonal Limited Drink: "SAKURA HANAMI UME SODA"

A non-alcoholic beverage inspired by spring, harmonizing the aroma of Sakura with the refreshing tartness of Ume. This drink offers a soft, soothing moment, reminiscent of cherry blossoms in full bloom. Exhibition of Traditional Kyoto Sakura Floral Art

At the storefront, real cherry blossoms will be arranged in a traditional Kyoto style, creating a vibrant spring atmosphere. Visitors can enjoy a photo spot that captures Kyoto’s refined elegance and invites you to take memorable photos during your visit. Lucky Draw Featuring Ume-Themed Gifts

Guests who reserved the Ume Experience (Umesh or Ume syrup crafting workshop) can participate in a seasonal lucky draw. Prizes include Japan-exclusive CHOYA products and other special gifts-adding a touch of springtime fortune to your experience.

About CHOYA’s Ume Experience

An interactive program created to share Japan’s unique Ume culture with the world.

Participants taste various types of Ume and sugar, then craft their own custom Umesh or Ume syrup from over 100 possible combinations.

The workshop includes English explanations and multilingual booklets, guiding guests through the history of Ume and its connection to Japanese culture.

Since opening in June 2025, visitors from over 30 countries have participated (as of January 2026).

The Umesh or Ume syrup crafted during the workshop reaches peak flavor right after guests return home—making it a perfect personalized souvenir.

Store Information

Store Name: CHOYA UME STUDIO – Kyoto Sanjo

Address: 87 Nakajima-cho, Sanjo-dori, Nakagyo-ku, Kyoto

Business Hours: 10:00–19:00 Open year-round (closed only during New Year holidays)

Location:

Conveniently situated in central Kyoto, approximately 10 minutes from popular attractions including Fushimi Inari Taisha, Gion, and Nishiki Market.

Reservation Information for the Ume Experience

Reservation https://choyaume.jp/en/pages/choya-ume-studio-kyoto-sanjo-booking

Pricing:Ume Syrup Making : ¥4,900,Umeshu Making : ¥5,900

Capacity: 1–10 participants

Duration: 50 minutes

Official Links & Resources

CHOYA UME STUDIO Official Instagram https://www.instagram.com/choya_ume_studio/

CHOYA UME STUDIO Official Website : https://choyaume.jp/pages/kyoto_sanjo

For Media https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/19O62_8Rj-xVOKrJqTyBfVQP11a3ezk_h



Left: Travelers from around the world enjoying the Ume Experience; Right: Seasonal limited drink “SAKURA HANAMI UME SODA”

