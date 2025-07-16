Experts say you should clean or replace these 6 things in your bedroom ASAP

Most people spend at least eight hours in their bedrooms a day, so shouldn’t it feel like an oasis? That might mean decluttering the space or giving your essentials a much-needed update. It’s easy to use the same items for years and years in an effort to stretch a buck, but in some cases, that could be doing you more harm than good.

No one wants to put on underwear with holes in it. Or breathe in air from a purifier with a filter that hasn’t been changed in four years. Much like cosmetics and other bathroom and kitchen supplies, certain bedroom items have a shelf life. Others may just need more regular cleaning, but either way, rest easy: We asked a professional organizer and dermatologist for simple fixes that’ll help your space feel cleaner and calmer. Here are six bedroom essentials that experts advise you not to overlook.

Nightstand toiletries

People don’t think about what toiletries are hiding in their bedside tables, says Julianna Strickland, founder of the Los Angeles-based organizing service Space Camp. “We find nearly empty tubes of lotion or crusty lip balms that have probably been in there for 10 years,” she says. “It’s a really easy thing to just scoop those up and toss them out. Buy yourself a new lip balm and a new lotion, and your space will feel clean and nice.”

Advertisement Advertisement

Dr. Heather D. Rogers, procedural dermatologist and owner of Modern Dermatology in Seattle, also advises keeping track of how long your skincare products have been open. “Most are less effective and have a higher risk of being contaminated by six months after opening,” she says.

Amazon CeraVe Therapeutic Hand Cream won top honors in our list of the won top honors in our list of the best anti-aging hand creams — and it’s just $10. Dr. Sonia Batra, host of the former CBS talk show The Doctors and a board-certified dermatologist, recommends it: “It absorbs quickly and can be used throughout the day after handwashing without feeling greasy. It contains three ceramides to restore the barrier of the skin and is fragrance-free.” $10 at Amazon

La Roche-Posay Dr. Melanie Palm gave a shout-out to this potent, moisturizing lip balm when we interviewed her earlier this year . “It’s a great hydrating shea butter formula that soothes and softens dry lips.” It’s also fragrance-free, making it a smart pick for sensitive skin types, she says. $10 at Amazon

Pillowcases

We’ve got bad news: Odds are, you’re not washing your bedding as often as you should, especially when it comes to your pillowcases. Even if you change them once a week, it’s not enough, says Rogers. We sweat and drool, and skincare products collect on pillowcases,” she adds. “They get dirtier than the rest of our bed.”

The Mayo Clinic also recommends washing your pillowcase to help keep dust mites at bay. If you suffer from allergies, you should also consider investing in dust-mite-proof protectors.

Amazon one shopper wrote. “The fabric is super soft and comfy to sleep on, and feels really gentle on both my hair and skin. They also look nice on my bed, which is a bonus!” $7 at Amazon

Pillows

As for the pillows themselves, you probably don’t think about them too often, unless you have bad ones. When was the last time you treated yourself to a fresh set? It’s likely been years — maybe even a decade. If so, it’s time for an update.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation recommends replacing your pillows every two years. That may seem like a lot, we know! But consider this: After two years, dead dust mites and their droppings, which are invisible to the naked eye, can account for 10% of your pillow’s weight (ick). Pillows also can trap dirt, sweat and oil, and most of us don’t machine-wash them often. “If we’re organizing a bedroom and we notice that pillows are old, we definitely bring it up with the client and suggest a refresh,” Strickland says.

Beckham Hotel Collection 168,400+ five-star ratings, and they’re often on sale. The raves aren’t just a bunch of fluff: When our Home Writer Kristin Granero tried them at home , she confirmed that they’re soft and supportive. “I love how they’re stuffed with down-alternative fill (vs real goose feathers) … and have double-edge stitching for extra durability and more of that ‘hotel quality,'” she wrote in her review. $60 at Amazon

Air purifier filters

These screens usually need to be changed every three to 12 months, depending on the manufacturer. The majority of air purifiers have indicator lights that’ll flash on or red when the filter needs changing — and it pays to heed the alert. If you continue to run your air purifier without changing the filter, it’ll become clogged, reduce the efficacy and end up just passing dust or pollutants around your room. In some cases, it can damage the air purifier itself. (By the way, if your air purifier doesn’t have an indicator light, write on a piece of painter’s tape the date you put the new filter in and stick it to the back so you can keep track).

Strickland also recommends taking a look at your fans and humidifiers, which need to be cleaned at least once per season. “It’s something that can easily get overlooked. Most people just don’t think about it,” she says.

Amazon most popular air purifiers on the market. They’re relatively inexpensive (usually under $100), so it’s no surprise that the replacement filters for Levoit’s Core 300 air purifiers are the most bought filter on Amazon. FYI, it’s important that you buy the air purifier filter made for your specific model to ensure it actually works. “This worked great!” proclaimed one fan. “I’ve tried some off-brand filters before, and the results have been hit or miss — some had a strong chemical smell that gave me a terrible headache. But these were perfect! I’ve been using them for a few months now with no issues at all.” $30 at Chewy

Hangers

You might wonder why hangers are on this list, but it’s for a great reason, especially if you’re someone who has a long losing battle with closet clutter and needs every inch of space that you can get. “From an organizing perspective, people often have broken hangers, leftover hangers from the dry cleaners and mismatched hangers. Not only do those not lay flat together, they also don’t maximize your space,” Strickland says. Uniform, slim-line hangers can go a long way towards making your closet look less chaotic.