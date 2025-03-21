Fabrique Introduces Accessible High Fashion to the Singaporean Market

SINGAPORE, March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fabrique, a collective designer brand that collaborates with over 300 exceptional designers worldwide to create exclusive pieces catering to diverse styles, has officially launched in the Singapore market, offering a distinct wardrobe for tastemakers.

This marks a milestone in the brand’s global strategy, involving the implementation of more dynamic and diverse channels, and the expansion of its footprint in global markets. This not only brings accessible high fashion to consumers but also sets new industry trends by championing high quality and design aesthetics.

“We are dedicated to fostering meaningful connections between designers, craftsmen and customers,” said Fabrique’s team. “We believe in the power of design and celebrating fashion that lasts. We position our designers at the helm of creation, placing significance on respecting and appreciating each of their unique tastes and creativity, as individuals rather than working with brands.”

As an international metropolis bridging East and West, Singapore exemplifies the inclusive and diverse style that Fabrique holds dear. Fabrique emphasizes the significance of creativity, design, and craftsmanship capturing our imagination, ensuring that each garment mirrors their dedication to distinctive style, superior quality, and attention to detail.

The alignment of design accessibility with Singaporean consumer preferences seamlessly integrates with Fabrique’s mission to revolutionize the high-end fashion scene. By eliminating traditional retail markups, Fabrique makes designer pieces that are luxury yet accessible to a wider array of fashionistas, catering to individuals seeking a harmonious blend of affordability while staying at the forefront of fast fashion trends.

Fabrique cultivates a dynamic community to connect designers, artisans, and audiences, fostering a thriving network. By introducing initiatives such as designer documentary videos, Fabrique enriches the emotional value of each purchase, fostering deeper connections between consumers and the creators behind their favorite pieces. This digitally driven brand experience aligns seamlessly with the consumption habits of the Singaporean market.

Fabrique curates a global roster of over 300 leading designers, featuring esteemed names like two-time “Fashion’s Oscars” winner Hussein Chalayan, minimalist master Damir Doma, denim pioneer Adriano Goldschmied, Hollywood red carpet favorite Reem Acra, and haute couture luminary and official member of the French Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion, Stephane Rolland. This collective effort is dedicated to crafting a diverse array of distinctive and stylish fashion designs.

In the future, Fabrique will persist in crafting fashion products that blend international perspectives with personalized expressions. Following the opening of the independent station in the United States in 2024, the brand plans to gradually introduce new locations worldwide in 2025, expanding its global footprint and offering consumers in various regions an even wider range of choices.

