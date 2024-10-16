Facebook made me buy this anti-aging eye cream, on sale for $13, and I’m in love

Earlier in the year, I was doing what any good beauty lover and professional shopping editor should be doing on a wild Saturday night — mindlessly scrolling through social media for beauty recs. Well, in one of my private bargain-hunting Facebook groups (aka the best group), a member asked for anti-aging eye creams that won’t cost half a paycheck. Dozens of others replied, recommending Beauty of Joseon Revive Eye Serum, an Amazon bestseller that happens to be on sale for just $13 right now.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

Eye creams are easily one of the more expensive skincare products out there. This is especially true with products that also feature high-quality ingredients. Exhibit A: the Medik8 Crystal Retinal Ceramide Eye Serum, which will set you back $84. Well, Beauty of Joseon is no slouch in the ingredient department either, but it’s roughly 25% off an already reasonable starting price for Prime members.

Why do I need this? 🤔

I had already seen this eye cream on TikTok and Instagram, plus it has thousands of five-star Amazon reviews. Obviously, I was intrigued. Plus, the viral Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun — which Yahoo’s beauty editor, Jennifer Romolini, named one of the best sunscreens for sensitive skin — is already a go-to for me, so I had no qualms about diving in headfirst (eye first?). In the six or so months that I’ve been using it, I’ve noticed my eye area is brighter and plumper, and some prominent fine lines have begun to fade.

So, what’s the secret sauce? It combines two anti-aging superheroes: ginseng and 2% retinal. Nope, that’s not a typo — like retinol, retinal (with an “a”) is also a vitamin A derivative, but it’s more potent and faster-acting than its counterpart. The formula also features niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and ceramides for a boost of brightening and plumping hydration.

While it’s not an overnight miracle worker (no beauty product is), it’s designed to reduce wrinkles and revitalize, as well as brighten, the delicate eye area — all while maximizing elasticity and minimizing irritation. It also absorbs quickly without any stickiness or product buildup, leaving behind a smooth, silky finish that layers wonderfully under makeup. I mean, there’s nothing worse than when your eye cream congeals with your concealer, right?

What reviewers say 💬

Nearly 4,000 Amazon shoppers agree with me and my Facebook group beauty lovers, giving this eye cream a perfect five-star rating.

Pros 👍

“I love this eye cream,” exclaimed this happy Amazon shopper. “I’ve purchased two tubes already — a little goes a long way and will last a long time. Very gentle and hydrating but definitely smooths out lines. I also love using this on the backs of my hands and around my lips.”

Meanwhile, this self-proclaimed “old lady” is a big fan. “I’m 58 and have used eye creams as far back as I can remember. I’ve used many and repurchased many. I gave this one a try and I must say it does moisturize quite well.” They added that the cream “goes on nicely” and “isn’t greasy.”

“I have sensitive skin, and this product did not irritate my eye area,” explained another five-star reviewer. “It works. It moisturized around my eyes, and within a week, I noticed the brightening effects. The amount you get for the cost is the reason I will be repurchasing this again.”

“A lot of my under-eye wrinkles have smoothed out. I’m very happy since I’m almost 60,” said another shopper. “It’s worked miracles. [It] isn’t greasy and pats in without pulling the skin.”

“I see a big difference in the lines,” shared this Amazon customer. “They are not gone away completely, but they feel and look smoother. I use it at night and add a balm or moisturizer to seal it and my eyes look so much better, my concealer goes on smoother and overall my eyes look brighter.”

Cons 👎

While thousands of Amazon shoppers are fans, a handful of reviewers took issue with the packaging. “The product inside is great! I have used it for a few days now and notice that the skin around my eyes is brighter and smoother,” started this customer. “I deducted one star because it’s a pump, but there’s no tube inside to suck up the product. I have to open the top and squeeze out the product each time I use it.”

Remember what I said about not every skin-care product working for everyone? A few reviewers found the active retinal a little too intense. “Sadly, this product made tiny red bumps appear below my under-eye area,” explained another four-star reviewer. “But it softened my laugh lines! I’ll continue to use it for my neck and lower face area.” (Keep this in mind if you’re new to retinol!)

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

