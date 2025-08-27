Fangzhou Posts Strong 1H Revenue and Profit as Physician Network and User Base Expand

HONG KONG, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fangzhou Inc. (“Fangzhou” or the “Company”) (06086.HK), a leader in AI-driven Internet healthcare solutions, reported a profitable first half of 2025, supported by an expanding user base, higher operating efficiency, and accelerated deployment of AI across its healthcare services and internal operations.

Net Profit Swings to Positive as Targeted User Base Unlocks Growth

Fangzhou posted revenue of RMB 1.494 billion for the six months ended June 30, up 12.9% from a year earlier. Net profit reached RMB 12.5 million, compared with a loss of RMB 818.7 million in the same period last year. Adjusted net profit also increased 16.8% to RMB 17.6 million, marking a new high.

Registered users on the platform grew 15.8% year-on-year to 52.8 million, while monthly active users surged 34.4% to 11.9 million. Registered doctors increased to 229,000. Paid user repurchase rate rose to 85.4%, underscoring high user stickiness.

Revenue from online retail pharmacy services climbed 28.2% to RMB 864 million, while medical services revenue rose 11.4% to RMB 357 million. By mid-2025, the company’s drug catalog reached 215,000 SKUs, with prescription medicines accounting for about 62%. Fangzhou has built supply chain partnerships with over 1,650 suppliers and more than 980 pharmaceutical firms.

During the period, the Company launched a number of innovative drugs through its platform from leading pharmaceutical companies including Novo Nordisk, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Novartis AG, and Takeda Pharmaceuticals.

Dr. Xie Fangmin, founder, chairman, and CEO of Fangzhou, commented: “Our strong half-year results reflect both the resilience of our business model and the accelerating value of implementing AI in chronic disease management. By upgrading the full patient journey and deepening collaboration with global and local partners, we are well positioned to deliver sustained growth while contributing to the ‘Healthy China 2030’ goals.”

Enhanced Health Management Driven by AI

The Company has accelerated the rollout of AI across user services, procurement, marketing and content production in 1H 2025.

Fangzhou’s upgraded “AI+H2H” platform integrates advanced large-model capabilities to support both immediate health consultations and long-term disease management. The Company’s AI pre-diagnosis agent now provides 24/7 online support to doctors, helping them compile patient symptoms and medical history data, while AI customer service tools guide patients through medication use to improve adherence and lower operating costs.

Internally, Fangzhou deployed AI procurement and content creation assistants, along with predictive models for marketing efficacy in order to reduce spending and boost efficiency.

Fangzhou is also expanding its integration with China’s national medical insurance system. After introducing online follow-up consultation and prescription services for insured patients last year, the Company continued to improve connectivity and service capabilities in the first half of 2025, laying the groundwork for broader regional expansion.

Looking into the future, Fangzhou plans to pursue a “technology innovation + digital integration” strategy, embedding AI more deeply into its business operations and expanding applications of “AI + chronic disease management.” It will also step up collaboration with global and domestic drugmakers, health institutions and insurers to build a diversified digital healthcare ecosystem, aiming to drive industry momentum and support China’s broader goals for a stronger national health system and high-quality development in Internet healthcare.

About Fangzhou Inc.

Fangzhou Inc. (06086.HK) is China’s leading online chronic disease management platform, serving 52.8 million registered users and 229,000 physicians (as of June 30, 2025). The Company specializes in delivering tailored medical care and precision medicine solutions. For more information, visit https://investors.jianke.com.

Media Contact

For further inquiries or interviews, please reach out to:

Xingwei Zhao Associate Director of Public Relations Email: pr@jianke.com

Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements