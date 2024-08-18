‘Fitted in the right spots’: This ‘wonderfully flattering’ T-shirt is down to just $17

Most fashionistas will tell you that their wardrobe relies on a collection of tees that look good no matter what. The trick is finding that perfect tee for you. Once you discover one with the ultimate fit, it’s an unwritten rule that you need to scoop it up in multiple colors — whether you gravitate toward classic (think white and gray) or bold (brights, tie-dyes, animal prints). The Miholl Women’s Short-Sleeve V-neck Casual T-shirt fits the bill and then some, according to its 27,000-plus five-star fans on Amazon. And it’s on sale for just $17.

Amazon At $17, this wardrobe staple is a steal you don’t want to miss out on. $17 at Amazon

Why is this a great deal? 💰

At just $17 (down from $22) in most colors and sizes, this highly-rated fan-favorite tee is a total steal. In fact, we think you’ll want to get several shades to add to your easy-breezy wardrobe! If you’re stocking up on your warmer-weather wardrobe, now’s the time to buy.

Why do I need this? 🤔

We know you’re wondering — why is this tee so popular? For starters, it has a slouchy fit and is made from breathable, opaque fabric (yes, even the white ones). It comes in over 40 colors, ranging from bright and colorful to simple and versatile, plus a bunch of prints too. Bonus: It has a stylish pocket, and rolled-up sleeves for an effortlessly cool look.

What’s your color? Choose from over 40 shades and patterns. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Shoppers can’t stop praising the fit and material of this casual classic tee; they appreciate how elegantly it falls on their frame, rather than clinging to the midsection or other problem areas.

Pros 👍

“Love this top. This is better than I expected!” a reviewer shared. “Fit is nice quality. This is not one of those junky tees that cling in all the wrong places. This is a great quality tee that fits perfectly and looks polished and put together.”

“I have been looking for the perfect white T-shirt, and I’ve finally found it,” another gleeful shopper declared. “I’ve worn and washed this shirt more than five times and it hasn’t lost its shape yet! … It has stayed really white. Normally my whites tend to change color or become see-through after several washes, but this shirt hasn’t. Absolutely would recommend!”

“It’s hard to find a T-shirt that covers the problem areas on my arms, so these are the perfect solution,” another added. “Lightweight, but not see-through and great for warmer weather.”

One wearer put it best: “Super comfortable, soft and genuinely fits well with anything. It’s a flattering top. I tend to enjoy getting them a size up since I like loose-fitting tops but even with trying to do so with this one? The fit was wonderfully flattering by being fitted in the right spots and loose in others.”

Cons 👎

This shirt does tend to run a little large, according to some reviewers: “I wear a large in most tops, due to having a large chest. For this one though, I ordered a medium based on the reviews,” noted a helpful Amazon customer. “This tee fits loose and flowy, which is what I wanted, as I don’t want it to hug my chest. … Had I followed the size chart, I would have bought a large, but large would’ve been way too big for me in this situation.”

“Color was a little more purple than expected. Shirt was also a bit big,” agreed a final fan. “If between two sizes, order down! Great material and comfortable shirt!

Amazon Catch it on sale in all your favorite colors including sky blue, lavender and even tie-dye. $17 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Innza Laser Hair Removal Device Save $31 with coupon

Style

Brabic Tummy Control Bodysuit Save $10 with coupon

View comments

Source