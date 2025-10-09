Fliggy Reports Surge in Booking Among College Students During 2025 National Day Holiday as Gen Z Travelers Dominate

Average order value for holiday activities grew 14.6% year-on-year

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fliggy, a leading online travel services platform and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA and HKEX: 9988), has unveiled insights into travel trends during the recent National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holidays, highlighting sustained demand for richer experiences and far-flung destinations as well as growing enthusiasm for travel among college students. Data reveals 14.6% year-on-year (YoY) growth in the average order value for holiday activities, with Gen Z travelers leading the way in bookings.

This year’s holiday period saw a notable trend towards multi-destination travel, with per capita bookings for transportation services – such as flights and car rentals – rising 5% YoY. Per capita bookings for hotels, packaged tours, and tickets also increased 4.6% YoY as travelers explored over 180 countries and regions, marking a significant upswing from last year.

Fliggy’s AI travel assistant, AskMe, which launched in April, has quickly become a favorite among users. During the holiday period, its average daily user count surged over fivefold from its summer peak. Notably, on October 3rd, the AI audio guide feature – which offers professional on-the-go narratives via user photos of exhibits, scenic spots, and iconic landmarks – achieved its highest usage to date.

Gen Z and college students at the forefront

Fliggy’s data indicates that travelers born between 1995 and 1999, commonly known as post-95s or Gen Z, emerged as the dominant demographic this season, accounting for nearly a quarter of all bookings. Additionally, the post-05s – those born after 2005 – began traveling independently, with their bookings surging 61% YoY, the fastest growth among all demographics.

College students are shifting away from a more budget-focused, special forces-style travel, which typically features intensive itineraries limited to nearby cities. Instead, they are increasingly setting their sights on further flung destinations that promise richer experiences. Fliggy’s data reveals a notable 63% YoY increase in flight bookings among college students, with international journeys seeing an impressive spike of 110%. This enthusiasm contributed to a 31% rise in the average booking value compared to last year.

Emerging hotspots for travelers

Top domestic destinations included Shanghai, Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Shenzhen, Chongqing, Nanjing, Wuhan, and Xi’an. Interestingly, third- and lower-tier cities in China are seeing robust growth in bookings as travelers seek a variety of experiences.

During this holiday period, new travel hotspots have made their mark. For example, Jingdezhen (Jiangxi) saw a 60% YoY increase in booking volume, while events such as the music festival in Luzhou (Sichuan) resulted in a 45% YoY rise in bookings. Long-distance travel destinations known for breathtaking scenery and tranquility – such as Zhaosu (Xinjiang), Tunchang (Hainan), Yichun (Heilongjiang), Bortala (Xinjiang), and Fushun (Liaoning) – also saw booking volumes more than double YoY.

For outbound travel, popular destinations included Japan, Hong Kong (SAR), Thailand, South Korea, Malaysia, Vietnam, France, Australia, the United States, and Indonesia. Bookings across many small- and mid-sized cities in East Asia, Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe doubled, reflecting travelers’ shifting preferences from traditional tourist spots to more niche locations.

The rise of experiential travel

The way people enjoy long holidays is evolving. Thanks to China’s policy exempting small passenger cars from highway tolls, the number of self-driving travelers surged. Fliggy reported a striking 60% YoY increase in rental car orders during this holiday season. A notable trend is vacationers renting cars upon arrival by plane or high-speed train, making car rental outlets near airports and train stations the go-to spots for pick-up and drop-off.

This shift in travel habits is accompanied by an expanding array of leisure activities. Bookings for domestic experiences – such as show tickets, guided tours, folk culture encounters, specialty dining, and travel photography – skyrocketed by 78% YoY. For outbound destinations, bookings for adventurous activities such as diving, sea fishing, skydiving, and skiing also grew by nearly 30% YoY.

About Fliggy

Fliggy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA and HKEX: 9988 (HKD Counter) and 89988 (RMB Counter)), and is one of the leading online travel platforms in China. Fliggy places a strong emphasis on innovation in its products and services, catering to the increasingly personalized and diversified needs of consumers in both China and overseas markets.

Leveraging Fliggy’s advantage as part of the Alibaba ecosystem, merchants can benefit from the vast user base within the Group. Fliggy also collaborates with partners through a full-service management format, helping more merchants, especially small and medium-sized ones, easily and efficiently share opportunities enabled by digitalization.

Fliggy’s long-term strategy is to promote the digital transformation of the tourism industry, using an open platform and mechanisms to help the industry make better use of digital business infrastructure for their operations.

Source