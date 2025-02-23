Flight passenger asked to switch seats 3 times by 3 different people on 1 trip

A flight passenger on a recent trip found himself or herself nearly switching seats three separate times with three separate individuals — begging the question, How many requests to switch seats on one flight is too many?

On the subreddit known as r/unitedairlines, a user referenced a recent flight involving multiple seat changes and little ability to decline the requests — until things came to a head.

“I was going to visit my family in San Juan … and I treated myself to a first-class window seat on the left side of the plane so I could see my grandma’s house [while] coming in,” wrote the Reddit user and flight passenger, “u/makeurownsandwich.”

FLIGHT PASSENGER SAYS TRAVELER PAID $100 TO SWAP SEATS BECAUSE SHE FELT ‘CLAUSTROPHOBIC’

“When I arrived [at] my seat, there was a very elderly woman in the aisle seat and another woman in the aisle seat across the way,” the person wrote. “The younger woman said, ‘This is my mother. She has dementia and she can’t even feed herself. Can we switch so I can care for her during the flight?'”

The passenger promptly relocated to another seat.

Just a short time later, two other women approached the same flyer and asked the person to move once again. They asked the passenger to move to the aisle seat so the two women could sit together.

“At that point, I was seething — but seeing as I’d barely touched my butt to the new aisle seat, I just said, ‘Whatever,’ to them and moved,” the flight passenger continued.

FLIGHT PASSENGER ‘BULLIED’ AFTER REFUSING TO SWAP WITH SEAT SQUATTER, TRIGGERS REACTIONS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Then, the Reddit writer went on, “when a THIRD person came up to me to start the ‘hi, um’ — I immediately said, ‘I have switched twice already. You can take it up with someone else.’”

The passenger did acknowledge that he or she could have refused to switch each time — but said it was a desire to be empathetic and accommodating to others in those situations.

“I know I chose to move for these people, but I’m so upset that I paid for that specific window seat and my options were basically, help a woman with dementia but enjoy my view — or move and sit in an aisle seat by the bathrooms,” the passenger wrote.

Other Reddit users joined in on the conversation, sharing thoughts on the controversial seat hopping.

FLIGHT PASSENGER IGNITES DEBATE AFTER BEING TOLD TO ‘CLIMB OVER’ SEATMATE FOR BATHROOM BREAK

“Don’t let other people’s problems become your problems,” one user commented. “Sit in your assigned seat. If people need accommodations, they can take it up with the FAs [flight attendants].”

The original user responded by saying, in part, “The empathy comes from the person moving, sure — but what about showing empathy or gratitude in return when you ask someone to move and they do?”

“They could have switched her to another seat next to her caregiver. They never want to switch down,” another Reddit user shared, referencing the person’s first request to change seats.

“I refuse 100% of the time,” the same person noted. “I didn’t used to. Now it just happens way too often, and people act very entitled to the seat you paid for. I’m done. Never switching again.”

“I’m done. Never switching again.”

Yet another person on social media wrote, “Pick seats that are together when you book. Or book a different flight. The entitlement [of] these people is astounding.”

Rosalinda Randall, a California-based etiquette expert and trainer, shared her insights on the high-flying seat changer.

“Whether your trip is across the ocean or within the same state, we make a seat selection at the time of booking the flight,” Randall said.

“Airlines cannot guarantee that your preferred seat will be available or that you and your travel partner will find side-by-side seats.”

There are other ways to move a seat, potentially, or exchange a seat with another passenger that do not involve directly asking someone during boarding.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“If seat choices were limited at the time of booking, there is still the opportunity to explain your situation to the agent at your gate,” Randall said.

She said that if you find yourself traveling with someone who requires extra care during the trip, it’s best to plan ahead — partly in an effort to avoid questions from others about a lack of preparation.

“Using a tale of woe, no matter how true it is, does not give you the right to expect people to grant your request,” said Randall.

“Nor does it give you the right to get upset, harass or embarrass them for turning you down.”

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

She added, “Any time you make a request in-flight, it should be polite and perhaps with an offer to pay for in-flight services or pay the upcharge for that seat.”

“Don’t be surprised if you get the eyeroll or the evil eye.”

The best thing to do when in an uncomfortable position is to seek advice from a flight attendant, she noted — though that does not guarantee the FA will be able to solve the problem.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Don’t be surprised if you get the eyeroll or the evil eye for not having taken responsibility for your preference or need,” Randall noted.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Reddit user and United Airlines for comment.

Source