Flight passenger shares ‘infuriating’ moment when man intrudes on her leg space: ‘Please don’t do this’

An air traveler took to Reddit to detail an encounter with a fellow passenger who intruded on her personal space, titling the post, “Please don’t do this.”

“Woke up to the guy next to me spreading his right leg into my seat with his foot under my seat. Asked him to move and he said ‘well you have plenty of room and you’re shorter than me,’” the woman wrote on the “r/delta” forum.

She said she responded to the man, who then made the excuse that his bag was under his own seat and there was “no room” for him.

The woman wrote that she is a “5’9 woman with long legs” and asked the question, “Why are people so entitled, especially on planes?”

“I never post on Reddit but this was too infuriating not to,” she concluded.

Users took to the comments section to share similar experiences and their thoughts on the interaction.

“If he doesn’t move his leg, you call the flight attendant,” suggested one.

“I dunno if it’s just me but I feel like after the pandemic people went crazy and lost all common decency,” another user said.

“I’m 6’3″ and once we get to altitude, I pull my bag out from under the seat ahead and store it where my feet had been. Then I stretch my legs out under the seat in front of me. Easy peasy,” another user wrote.

“Occupy your space as early as possible to the maximum you can to establish how the flight will go,” one person suggested.

“I would have accidentally spilled my drink on his stupid leg. Oopsie,” a Reddit user joked.

Another user made a reference to the movie “Dirty Dancing,” commenting, “this is my space, this is your space. I don’t go into your dance area and you don’t come into mine.”

Many users discussed the fact the Reddit user was a female, and the space intruder was a male.

“Women are usually the targets of man spreading. I’m glad you stood your ground,” said one.

“I would have swapped your seats and had a manspreading competition with the dude,” joked another.

Jacqueline Whitmore, a longtime etiquette expert based in Florida, told Fox News Digital that proper airline behavior means that you “keep your arms and legs to yourself.”

“The seats may be getting smaller by the day, but that doesn’t give you the right to spill over into someone else’s space or put your head on another person’s shoulder — unless, of course, you know that person well,” Whitmore said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Reddit user for comment.

