Forget those pesky cords — this power bank has one built in, and it’s down to $16

It’s hard not to stress out over a low battery while traveling. These days, everything from our credit cards to our boarding passes is stored digitally, which means a dead phone can have dire consequences. That’s why a power bank is a must-have when I’m heading to the airport, road-tripping or camping. The Anker Portable 10K Power Bank has its own built-in USB cable — one less thing to remember to bring along — and it’s $10 off right now.

Amazon Sick and tired of forgetting the right charging cable? This power bank has one built right in. Save $10 with Prime $16 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal? 💰

For most of us, myself included, our phones are our lives. They hold all of our contacts, photos, text messages, emails and more. So why cheap out on a charger when you don’t have to? At nearly 40% off, this Anker is reliable, portable and inexpensive.

Why do I need this? 🤔

When I’m considering buying a power bank, a handful of criteria go through my mind. The first is price, which, as I’ve touched on, is only a few bucks above its all-time low. Second? Size. These are called portable chargers for a reason. I don’t need one taking up a bunch of room in my carry-on or backpack. This power bank is less than 4.5 inches long, 2.5 inches wide and an inch tall, weighing in at less than half a pound, so it’ll easily fit in any bag.

My third and fourth criteria are how many charges it provides and how quickly it works. This Anker will charge up an iPhone 15 two full times (that’s 1.94 charges for a Samsung S24 for you Android users out there), an iPhone 14 Pro twice and AirPods Pro 2 an impressive 10 times. As for speed, it can take your iPhone 16 Pro from 0% to 50% in just 27 minutes. That’s pretty quick.

The bonus of this charger and one feature I’m going to start prioritizing is that it doesn’t need a cable; it’s already built in. I have a little packing cube specifically for all of my plugs and cables, and it’s a pain to sort through that birds nest of wires in an attempt to find the right one. With the Anker power bank, that problem is gone. Now if I could only I could get rid of the cables for my phone, computer, iPad, Kindle and Garmin. Maybe one day…

This Anker doesn’t just come in boring black either. There’s white, pink and blue, and all of them are on sale! (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Over 7,300 reviewers have given this power bank a five-star rating, with over 10,000 sold in the past month.

Pros 👍

The “nice part was that you can charge the charger while charging your phone,” said a five-star traveler, who added, “it also tucks its own charging cord back into the charger, for ease of space.”

“Honestly, this charger is perfect,” raved another user. “It has a USB-C cord attached to the unit, which can both charge the battery and charge your phone/tablet/etc. The USB-A port on the side is a great little feature, since I have a USB-A charger attached to my earbud charger case. This charged everything I needed for school and trips. This mighty guy is quite big and bulky, but can charge my iPhone 16 at least 5 times and eliminate the need to carry an extra few cords.”

“I need to start by saying that I love Anker as a company. I have many Anker products and power banks. This power bank isn’t their best, but for the price, I bought three!” exclaimed this Anker aficionado and traveler. “I highly recommend this as a day travel power bank. It should get an average couple through a day of high cell phone usage easily. Example: visiting a landmark and taking tons of pictures and videos.”

Cons 👎

Having a built-in cable does come with its problems, according to one four-star reviewer. “The only downside is long-term durability since it’s not replaceable. You can use the USB-A or USB-C out when that happens. A short USB-C to USB-C is included.”

Another downside for some is the size, due in part to the attached cable and the fact that it is a fast-charging power bank. “It’s a bit bulky for a 10,000-mAh battery. This [is] probably due to the 30W fast charging. If you have a current iPhone without fast charging, it’s better to just [buy a] slimmer, more portable power bank with the same capacity.”

Need some more charging gear for your tech? Another one of our favorite Anker products is also on sale.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

