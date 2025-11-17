Former Knights player Mark Hughes lists renovated family home in Merewether

The Merewether home of former Newcastle Knights player Mark Hughes has hit the market.

Listing agent Mike Flook, from Robinson Property, is marketing the five-bedroom, three-bathroom house at 21 Lloyd Street with a guide of $5.8 million to $6.2 million.

The view from the living room.

“It is a beautiful home and the view is stunning. That goes without saying,” Mr Flook said.

“It is set back off the road and it is surrounded by some of Merewether’s most incredible homes.

An aerial view of the location close to Merewether Beach and Merewether Ocean Baths.

“We have had good levels of inquiry, including a buyer from Sydney, but it is mostly local families showing interest at this stage.”

Set on 404 square metres, the split-level house takes in uninterrupted ocean views stretching from Merewether to Bar Beach.

The kitchen.

Mark and his wife, Kirralee, bought the property, which was previously held by one owner for 60 years, at auction in 2002.

The couple rented it out during Mark’s stint playing in the Super League in 2006 before returning to Newcastle.

The top floor retreat.

The original two-bedroom house was demolished in 2007 to build a three-level home for their family, including four bedrooms, a pool and an expansive verandah to take in the view.

“Mark and I hadn’t been together that long when we bought it,” Kirralee said.

Mark and Kirralee Hughes. Picture by Marina Neil

“I still have the photo from the auction; Mark and I were there, and some of his football friends.

“It was a beautiful spot, with the water views, but it was also very private, which is what we liked about it.

The renovated entry foyer.

“We are very proud of the house we built; it holds a lot of memories and it’s been a lovely home to raise our kids in.”

In 2014, a year after Mark, at age 36, was diagnosed with brain cancer, the couple began planning an extensive renovation of the property to meet the needs of their growing family of five.

The second living room.

CKDS Architecture, JP Building and Melony Lea Designs were engaged for the renovation which created two additional split levels.

“As the kids grew, we added on extras and it was a real sanctuary for us,” she said.

Soak up the view.

“We had a lot of amazing parties over the years: birthdays, staff parties, Christmases, and as the kids grew up, they could have their own space downstairs as a teenagers’ retreat.”

Updates included a second living room and bar, with bi-fold windows to take in the view and ocean breeze.

The pool terrace.

The space opens to a refurbished Travertine paved terrace and pool area.

The renovation included extending the verandah upstairs and creating a top-level parents’ retreat with a walk-in robe and luxury ensuite with a double shower, a twin vanity and a freestanding bath.

The ensuite.

The renovation included building a gym and steam room at the recommendation of fellow Knights legend, Paul “The Chief” Harragon.

“When we did the renovation, Mark had been through his health issues and we thought ‘you only get one life, let’s do it’,” she said.

The steam room and gym.

“Mark wanted the bar area and I wanted a parent’s retreat, so Melony Lee Designs helped create these beautiful spaces.

“Obviously, Mark is very into health and fitness too, so he wanted to create a space where he could work out and, he had spoken to The Chief, who had a steam room.

The property spans 404 square metres.

“They are so good for your health and Mark used it all the time.

“So while it is a great house to entertain in, it is also a great place if you want time out to train and have a swim, and unwind.”

The renovated bathroom.

The house has since undergone further improvements, including renovating one of the bathrooms, new carpets, built-in robes and a revamped entry foyer with crazy pave tiles.

The main living zone features walls of glass and louvred windows to capture the elevated view from every angle.

The view from the kitchen and living room.

Other features include new kitchen appliances, blackbutt flooring, a Sonos sound system and ducted air-conditioning.

The family is selling after moving into a smaller home in Newcastle.

Open-plan dining.

“In the past six months, we found that with the kids getting older, we were on our own more and more, so we felt that we didn’t need the big house any more,” she said.

“We want to do a bit more travelling and the older we get, we want to simplify our lives and that is one of the reasons we are selling.

The renovated main bathroom.

“We want to make the most of every day and so it is bittersweet, but we know it is time for another family to enjoy this house.”

Since the couple launched the Mark Hughes Foundation in 2014, the charity has raised almost $40 million for brain cancer research and support.

Mark and Kirralee Hughes with their three children.

The national non-profit aims to raise funds, promote awareness, and offer support to those afflicted by the disease.

In the past decade, the foundation has sold 1.1 million beanies as part of its annual NRL Beanies for Brain Cancer round.

Kurri Kurri-born Mark Hughes played for the Newcastle Knights from 1997 to 2005.

According to Cotality, the median house value in Merewether is $2.02 million.

Top sales on Lloyd Street

6 Lloyd Street, $5.45 million, April 2025 14 Lloyd Street, $4.5 million, February 2025 23 Lloyd Street, $4.15 million, February 2022 25 Lloyd Street, $3.6 million, April 2021 16 Lloyd Street, $2.3 million, February 2018

Source: Cotality

