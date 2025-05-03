Fran Drescher, 67, loves this ‘bright and beautiful’ primer that’s over 60% off

Her voice may be a little rough, but her skin is darn smooth. It turns out that Fran Drescher’s secret to glowing, age-defying skin may be within reach for us regular folks. Drescher partnered with cosmetics brand Laura Geller on a collection of primers designed to impart a custom finish, from an ethereal glow to perfectly matte. Other stars like Bethenny Frankel and Paulina Porizkova have joined suit. But back to Drescher: The star’s go-to? The brand’s Spackle Primer. And you can now snag it for over 60% off the list price.

Amazon The primer is especially effective on aging skin because it doesn’t settle into creases and fine lines, fans say. $14 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal? 💰

This fan- and celeb-favorite usually retails for $36, but you can score it now for just $14. That’s also way lower than similar items that can run close to $70!

Why do I need this? 🤔

The primer is a must-have in Drescher’s makeup bag. She shared on Instagram that it’s the ultimate multitasker — it’s so hydrating that she can skip using a moisturizer. It’s formulated to slough away dry, flaky skin and create a smooth, porcelain-like finish. It’s lightweight, not greasy or tacky, so you may even forget it’s even there, fans say. Plus, you can wear it alone or under foundation.

Advertisement Advertisement

“It keeps my makeup looking bright and beautiful all day long,” Drescher gushed.

What reviewers say 💬

This Laura Geller favorite has over 2,500 glowing fans, particularly from shoppers over the age of 55 who consider it a five-star buy.

Pros 👍

“I do have age spots to cover since I am over the age of 70,” shared a shopper. “I have been using this moisturizer … for a month and have decided to totally change to this brand from my older choice that I have used for over 30 years. Definitely helps with the coverup of spots and helps moisturize my face prior to putting the makeup on.”

“”I’m 55 and starting to wrinkle,” Another fan shared: “I’ve been having a terrible time finding a foundation that doesn’t just settle into the wrinkles and make me look cakey and even older. This made all the difference in the world. It’s smooth and creamy, which I was a little surprised at because it’s called Spackle – I thought it would be thick like drywall spackle! It just glides on, feels great and now my foundation is smooth and floats on my skin!”

Advertisement Advertisement

A third chimed in: “It doesn’t take much at all and I added it to my regular face makeup … Mix it together and it’s amazing even on a 65-year-old face!”

Cons 👎

Like any beauty product, this primer isn’t a miracle worker. As one reviewer noted: “The product was okay, I didn’t notice a significant change in the appearance of my skin when using it. The cream glides on nicely, makes skin feel nice and soft, and provides an even base under makeup or BB/CC cream.”

Another shared: “Unfortunately, this primer is not the best one for hiding large pores. It does work for smoothing the surface of the skin and helping grip your foundation. However, if you have large pores, you might want to look elsewhere.”

Amazon The original Spackle formula is on sale as well — down to $22! Shoppers and celebs alike say this hydrating primer helps makeup glide on effortlessly. $20 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Advertisement Advertisement

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Style

Beauty

Source