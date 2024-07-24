Free waterfront festival, Oswego Harborfest, to celebrate its 35th year this weekend

A big summer celebration is set to take place this weekend in upstate New York.

Harborfest in Oswego, New York, is celebrating its 35th anniversary in 2024. The free event takes place from July 25-28 along the Oswego waterfront.

Since a humble beginning in 1988, Harborfest has grown to become a major regional festival, attracting an estimated 75,000 attendees each year on average, executive director Dan Harrington told Fox News Digital in a telephone interview.

The four-day festival is scheduled to feature over 30 live musical performances, various art and food vendors, a fair and a fireworks display.

Although it’s been free since the inaugural Harborfest, Harrington indicated it’s been a struggle to maintain a ticketless event in recent years.

Harborfest was canceled for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was only through donations that Harborfest was able to return in 2022.

“We rely heavily on our sponsors to help keep us going,” Harrington said.

At one point, there were discussions about cutting Harborfest from four days to three or two, but the idea was later abandoned, Harrington said.

“We’re really not saving a lot of money because you still have to maintain the stuff like you would for four days,” he said.

Instead, Harborfest cut its staff and hours to survive.

“And it became alive again,” Harrington said.

Harborfest bills itself as one of New York’s largest admission-free music festivals in the state.

The fact that it has remained free for each of the past 34 festivities is part of what makes Harborfest so appealing, Harrington said.

Blood, Sweat & Tears will headline the opening night acts, while former Grand Funk Railroad lead singer Mark Farner will take the stage with his American Band on Friday evening.

There will also be a children’s parade on Friday that will conclude with an appearance by Peppa Pig, who was a “big hit” last year, and a “small circus with some aerial acts” is new for 2024, Harrington said.

“We have a ton of stuff for the children to do,” he said.

Oswego is located off Lake Ontario, about 40 miles northwest of Syracuse via Interstate 481.

Harborfest is open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Festivities take place at Breitbeck Park, East Park and the Cahill Pier.

The carnival will be situated on Lake Street in front of the U.S. Coast Guard station.

Tickets are required for the rides.

