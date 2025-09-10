From Coastal Crisis to Corporate Action: The Nature Conservancy Brings “Reviving Hong Kong’s Ocean Heritage: Our Forgotten Oyster Reefs” to ReThink HK 2025

Engaging sustainability leaders on nature-based solutions For a resilient and future-ready Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Nature Conservancy (TNC) is proud to bring its acclaimed roving exhibition, Reviving Hong Kong’s Ocean Heritage – Our Forgotten Oyster Reefs, to ReThink HK 2025, on September 11-12, 2025 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.



ReThink HK is the city’s premier cross-sector platform for sustainable business, bringing together corporate leaders, sustainability practitioners, and policymakers to accelerate ESG transformation and climate action. The event is expected to attract over 10,000 attendees, making it a key convergence point for forward-thinking business and environmental leadership.

Following successful showcases in public venues, this third iteration of TNC’s exhibition is specially tailored for a professional audience — highlighting how highlighting how investing in nature-based marine solutions can be a powerful tool for corporate ESG strategy, climate resilience, and sustainable infrastructure.

Why Oyster Reefs Matter to Business and ESG

Oyster reefs — once widespread along Hong Kong’s coastlines — are now among the most endangered marine habitats globally. Over 85% have been lost due to coastal development, pollution, and overharvesting. Yet these ecosystems provide essential services such as filtering water, protecting coastlines, restoring marine biodiversity, and supporting local livelihoods.

“Biodiversity loss is not a distant threat — it’s a material risk for business and society,” said Anthony Gao, Executive Director for TNC Hong Kong and Regional Partnerships. “Restoring oyster reefs is not just about conservation. It’s about strengthening Hong Kong’s climate resilience, aligning with ESG priorities, and supporting a blue economy that benefits both nature and people.”

This exhibition highlights how nature-based solutions — like oyster reefs restoration — are not only ecological imperative, but also powerful ESG opportunities for businesses seeking to:

Invest in nature-based solutions to mitigate climate-related risk and build long-term coastal resilience

to mitigate climate-related risk and build long-term coastal resilience Advance biodiversity and blue carbon outcomes

Engage in and support community-driven conservation aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Lead in regenerative, future-focused sustainability

Exhibition Highlights at ReThink HK

Designed to engage and inform, the experience invites visitors to explore a coastal resilience simulation that shows how oyster reefs protect shorelines from climate impacts, interact with a live water filtration video demonstration revealing how oysters naturally clean the ocean, and take a virtual reality journey to Deep Bay and Pak Nai where restoration is underway. Guests can also examine a full-scale traditional oyster farming model featuring authentic concrete poles from Deep Bay, view specimens, and interact with displays on reef ecology and biodiversity. The exhibition also features City of Shells, a documentary that traces Hong Kong’s 1,000+ years of oyster heritage and highlights the scientists and communities working to revive these vital ecosystems.

Visitors are encouraged to take direct action to support reef restoration. Visitors who follow TNC Hong Kong on LinkedIn at the exhibition can then select a recycled oyster shell and place it into a biodegradable mesh bag—TNC will later deploy these bags into local waters to help rebuild oyster reefs. Guest can also join a “Oyster Shells Up-Cycling DIY Workshop” to upcycle oyster shells into decorative decoupage containers or ornaments, blending sustainability with creativity.

ReThink HK 2025 is part of Hong Kong Green Week, a city-wide initiative that celebrates environmental innovation and climate solutions. TNC’s participation underscores the important of nature-based solutions in addressing the dual challenges of biodiversity loss and climate risk, especially in urban coastal environments like Hong Kong.

The Nature Conservancy extends its sincere thanks to ReThink HK for hosting the exhibition and providing a vital platform to reach Hong Kong’s sustainability and business community. Special appreciation also goes to our long-time partners, including the Swire Group Charitable Trust, Swire Institute of Marine Science (SWIMS), and the Explorer Club Hong Kong, whose continued support and collaboration make this initiative possible.

Join Us

ReThink Expo Exhibition Details:

Dates: September 11 and 12, 2025

Time: 08:45 – 18:00

Venue: (Booth H05) Hall 1, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, WanChai, Hong Kong

Website: ReThink HK

Registration: ReThink HK 2025 | EventX

About The Nature Conservancy Hong Kong (TNC)

The Nature Conservancy (TNC) is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world's toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters and oceans at an unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably and helping to make cities more liveable. Working in more than 81 countries and territories, we use a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. TNC has been in Asia Pacific for almost 30 years with projects in Australia, mainland China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Mongolia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. In 2019, TNC was awarded the Lui Che Woo Prize for Sustainable Development.

Website: www.tnc.org.hk

Facebook: TNC HK 大自然保護協會

Instagram: @tnc_hk

About TNC’s Reef Resilience Network

2025 marks the 20th anniversary of TNC’s Reef Resilience Network — a global platform that has trained over 55,000 marine professionals in 92 countries and provides science-based tools to more than 1 million users annually. From Hong Kong’s oyster beds to coral reefs worldwide, TNC is committed to building a more resilient future for our oceans.

For photos download, please visit: LINK

