From sneakers to luxury handbags, hotels are providing more so you can pack less

Many people love to travel. But few like to pack. But travelers are getting help from an unlikely source — hotels. “Hotels [are] making it easier for guests to jump into their favorite activities without packing or planning in advance,” said Henley Vazquez, CEO and co-founder of the New York-based travel agency Fora. Some hotels have been providing items to travelers “for ages,” she said, but now more are partnering with brands to provide items to travelers during their trips, she said. “It’s been fun to see more brands jumping into the mix, working directly with hotels to provide guests with bespoke products and experiences to make their stay extra special,” she said.

1. Bulky sporting goods

Some travelers struggle to find time to exercise on holiday. But for others, there’s simply not enough space for sports attire. Turks and Caicos’ Amanyara hotel provides tennis balls and racquets, similar to other hotels, but it also has tennis shoes for guests as well, said Vazquez.

Amanyara, a luxury hotel in Turks and Caicos, provides guests with tennis shoes made by Babolat and K Swiss, according to Fora. Dan Istitene | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images

She said hotels in rustic settings provide some of the best perks for guests. “Brush Creek Ranch in Wyoming has a closet full of weather-proof outerwear for guests to don when they hit the resort’s private ski mountain,” she said. The all-inclusive luxury resort provides pants, jackets, gloves, helmets, goggles, boots, skis and snowboards made by the French brand Rossignol, according to its website. Vazquez said the Mayflower Inn & Spa in Connecticut has a partnership with Barbour, a company with designs that have graced generations of British monarchy. A representative of the inn told CNBC Travel that guests have access to a “borrowing closet” stocked with Barbour boots and waterproof jackets that guests can wear for outdoor activities, such as horseback riding, hiking and cycling. For guests who prefer to bring their own fitness attire, The Thompson Denver by Hyatt in Colorado has daily laundry service for gym clothes, says Vazquez. “Now you only have to worry about packing one set,” she said.

2. Clothing and luxury handbags

Basic blow-dryers and toiletry kits have long been a staple in hotel rooms. But some luxury hotels — such as London’s Jumeirah Carlton Tower and Lake Como’s famous Passalacqua — come with luxe amenities like Dyson Airwraps, which dry and curl hair. Other hotels even have products beyond the bathroom. Travelers staying at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando near Walt Disney World can buy clothes once they arrive through a shopping service available via the brand’s app. Guests of the hotel can initiate a “Style Chat” to discuss three looks: Poolside Chic, Park Hopper or Night Out.

Some luxury hotels are providing Dyson Airwraps, which both dry and style hair. Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

A stylist then curates and delivers items to the traveler’s hotel room for guests to browse and purchase, according to a press release published by the hotel. Guests who choose not to make any purchases must pay a $25 styling fee, it said. For handbag aficionados, Four Seasons Hotel Houston allows guests to rent luxury handbags at no extra cost through a partnership with the rental service Vivrelle. Guests can rent one bag — and trade it out as they wish — from the hotel’s handbag collection, a representative of the hotel told CNBC Travel. The rotating collection includes designer brands such as Prada and Gucci, he said. Six Senses Vana in Dehradun, India provides a daily set of clothes, or “kurta” as its known in India, so guests don’t need to fret about packing, says Vazquez. The hotel encourages guests to wear these flowy sets everywhere, according to its website, from restaurants to outdoor yoga spots. The hotel also provides slippers, Crocs and wool capes for guests to wear, according to its website.

3. Baby gear

Babies and toddlers may be small, but their gear — from high chairs to beginner potties — usually isn’t. Hotels like the Fullerton Hotel Singapore have these items and more, from toddler step stools to bottle sterilizers and baby bathtubs, according to its website. Kimpton Hotels, a brand from the British-based hospitality group IHG, provide “Family Fridges” that are cold enough to safely store breast milk. The brand also has items to help childproof its guest rooms, from outlet covers to toilet latches, according to IHG’s website.

The “Family Pantry” at the Shangri-La Hotel Singapore. Source: Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts

Shangri-La Singapore goes a step further. Guests who stay in themed suites and Family Deluxe rooms can access a pantry that is stocked with Stokke strollers, cots, baby bouncers, bathtubs and car seats. The pantry also has bottle sterilizers and warmers, a washing machine (and baby laundry detergent), and a microwave to warm baby food and formula. Guests who don’t have access to the pantry can get some baby items upon request. “For example, the bottle warmers, bath time toys and diapers can be arranged at no extra cost,” a representative of the Shangri-La told CNBC Travel.

4. Pet supplies

The market for pet travel services — valued at $2 billion in 2023 — is expected to climb to $4.6 billion by 2032, according to the travel media company Skift, citing Polaris Market Research. Kimpton Hotels provide pet beds, food and water bowls, plus litter trays, dog leashes and cat scratchboards, for no extra charge, according to its website. Although it won’t lighten your luggage, Kimpton Hotel Palomar in Beverly Hills even welcomes pets to its nightly wine reception. Some ultra luxury hotels, like Capella Singapore, are getting in on the act. The hotel, which ranked No. 33 in The World’s 50 Best Hotels in 2024, also provides pet beds and bowls, an agent told CNBC travel. Correction: This story has been updated to accurately reflect the title of Fora’s Henley Vazquez.

Source