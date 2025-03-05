‘Gate lice’ run-ins have flyers demanding more airlines ‘crack down’ on pesky travel trend

Travelers are calling on airlines to actively stop line-cutters during the boarding process.

American Airlines has already begun prohibiting people from boarding ahead of their proper zone, otherwise known as “gate lice.”

Last year, before Thanksgiving, American rolled out a new technology used during boarding that audibly alerts gate agents when a passenger is attempting to board ahead of their designated assignment, Fox News Digital reported.

AMERICAN AIRLINES PASSENGER CLAIMS TO WITNESS ‘GATE LICE’ CRACKDOWN AHEAD OF BOARDING

Other airlines have not yet adopted this protocol and travelers appear to be noticing the negative effects of gate lice.

A flight passenger took to the Reddit sub-thread r/unitedairlines to share their frustration surrounding the travel trend and how it negatively impacts other passengers.

“Kudos to [American Airlines] for taking the lead on thwarting annoying people who are either too clueless to board with their assigned group or just being devious in a bid to board faster,” the Reddit user wrote.

The user also said that gate lice affects how people stow carry-on luggage.

“With overhead bin space at a premium, this issue really matters. There’s nothing worse than having to store your carry-on [in] rows behind your seat and then having to wait until [everyone] deplanes before you can retrieve yours. And it happens,” they wrote.

‘AISLE LICE’ IS LATEST AIR TRAVEL ANNOYANCE TO SPARK SOCIAL MEDIA DEBATE

Other Reddit users jumped in on the conversation to share their feelings about gate lice.

“As a gate agent, this annoys us just as much as the rest of you,” one user wrote. “Sometimes people are sneaky and tap the QR code on their phone so we can’t see the group number, but in the past few weeks especially we’ve started enforcing it.

“Yeah, you get the occasional stink eye from someone who is in group one but it’s not worth the hassle of having to grab bags of the plane and check them there. Same with the families with kids; since I do the announcements I’ve started saying ‘infants’ instead of kids under 3,” the same user continued.

Another user who said he or she recently flew on an international flight said that gate agents had turned people away for not boarding in their assigned group.

“they also had a flight attendant ensuring that every person boarding was only putting a single larger/roller carry-on in the overhead bin (no backpacks, jackets, etc. They were forcing people to have these under their seats), and you could only put your larger carry-on above your seat, even if there was an empty space you were walking by you could not use it if it was not above YOUR seat,” the person wrote.

AMERICAN AIRLINES CRACKS DOWN AGAINST ‘GATE LICE’ AS AIRPORT PASSENGERS SKIP LINES AMID BOARDING PROCESS

“I absolutely loved this. Everyone was able to get their bags in the overhead, it was close to where you were sitting, and it seemed that people who were used to this airline were not bothered by boarding later since they knew there would be space for their items.”

“I wish United and other carriers would enforce this. It made the entire boarding experience easier,” the user added.

Fox News Digital reached out to United Airlines and American Airlines for comment.

United has its own boarding process that it has followed since 2023, which is all about prioritizing the seat locations.

An internal memo was sent out by the Chicago-based airline at the time, notifying staff about its boarding policy that has “economy passengers with window seats [boarding] in Group 3 followed by passengers with middle seats in Group 4 and passengers in aisle seats in Group 5,” FOX Business reported.

The seating plan, called WILMA, which stands for window-middle-aisle, will save up to two minutes on the boarding process for each flight. The change will affect all domestic and some international flights.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

California-based etiquette expert Rosalinda Randall shared insight on why new technology may become necessary.

“There have always been passengers who try to get around the general boarding process. Today, it has become more prevalent. When caught, instead of admitting to it or shrugging with a clichéd, ‘No harm in trying,’ they become belligerent, still expecting to have their demands met,” Randall said.

“Gate lice may have different reasons for jumping ahead of their assigned zone. Other than having a tight connecting flight or traveling with a disabled passenger, wait your turn,” she added.

Randall said those who board ahead of their assigned zone are being “inconsiderate” if they choose to place their luggage in the “prime bin space.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“What’s next, stickers on our carry-ons with our seat assignment? When we don’t follow the simple guidelines, airlines are forced to create rules. And, yes, for those of us who try to follow the rules and practice courtesy, it stinks and is frustrating,” she said.

“If only common courtesy was practiced, AA or other airlines wouldn’t need to create a new position. As our social skills and courtesy weaken, creating a boarding tech position seems to be warranted,” Randall said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Gone are the days when peer pressure, aka other passengers, would firmly remind the gate lice to go back to their designated zone. Today, speaking up can quickly turn into a brawl.”

FOX Business’ Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.

Source