Get this ‘game-changing’ $80 pillow set for $38 — that’s over 50% off

Quality sleep is crucial to your overall wellness, and getting it starts with a comfortable spot to rest your head. But when was the last time you replaced your pillows? If you have to think about it for more than a minute, it’s probably been too long. Luckily, the No. 1 bestselling, Yahoo reader-approved Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows are in stock and on mega markdown at Amazon — you’ll pay just $38 for two, a discount of over 50%.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Quality pillows are expensive — some can run you upwards of $100. This high-end cooling pair is down to $42 (from $80) thanks to this sweet double discount that includes an on-page coupon. You’ll get nearly half off for the pair — just $21 a pop.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Everyone is different when it comes to sleep gear. “The choice of pillow is a very personal decision,” Nancy R. Kirsch, vice chair of Rehabilitation and Movement Sciences at Rutgers University, tells Yahoo Life. But whether you prefer your pillow on the firmer or softer side, it’s crucial to focus on the position it puts your head in to maintain alignment with your spine, she says.

“Ideally the head, neck and spine should be aligned, while reducing or hopefully preventing tension in the shoulders,” Kirsch says. If you’re waking up with a headache or stiff neck, that’s a sign that you should take a second look at your pillow, she adds.

Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows are made from 100% down-alternative, gel-filled fiber, making them soft to the touch but firm enough to provide that all-important support. Are you an active sleeper who moves around a lot at night? No-shift construction minimizes bunching and distortion. The combo of cooling gel and breathable fabric makes them ideal for all seasons and temperatures too.

If you want to freshen them up, just toss them in the wash; they’ll hold their shape. That’s right — these beauties are machine-washable.

We can’t guarantee you’ll get turn-down service with a chocolate atop your pillow every evening, but believe us: Once you hit the sack, you’ll feel like you’re living five-star-resort large. (Amazon) (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

These pillows have garnered over 169,000 five-star ratings, making them bona fide Amazon faves. An unbelievable 70,000 were bought in just the past month — those are some well-rested shoppers.

Pros 👍

Many shoppers credit them with relieving their neck pain. Said one now-snoozy shopper: “I have a lot of neck/shoulder pain that can keep me from falling asleep. These pillows made a huge difference. They are a perfect mix of ‘squishy’ and supportive for my neck and shoulders. I’m grateful to have found these.”

Another happy user shared: “We have bought way more expensive pillows and they weren’t half the quality of these! My husband and I are both happy. We both noticed our neck pain is gone. Highly recommended from both of us!”

“I have always loved my feather pillows,” wrote a content convert. “These are a wonderful replacement. They are firm and shape to your desire. They truly do feel cool all night. No lumps or damp, warm, sticky areas as you sweat. As a menopausal person, these pillows have been a game-changer.”

“I get migraines and am really sensitive to bad pillows,” shared another fan. “We’ve bought at least six of these and [have] had them for well over a year. They aren’t compressing or getting out of shape. They are just as cushy as when we got them. I’m a back- and side-sleeper, and these are great for either. They just mold to your head and neck, like you’d imagine a big marshmallow might do.”

Cons 👎

While many shoppers love the plushness of these pillows, some feel they’re a bit too soft. “I wish it was a little more stuffed or firm so my head didn’t sink in as much, but they will do,” wrote one buyer, adding, “Good quality.”

“Only negative, I will say, is the slight odor,” said a final reviewer. “It’s not overpowering or anything like that. Just a slight chemical-like odor. Other than that, no complaints.” (FYI: Many people who mentioned a smell said that it disappeared after the pillow was aired out.)