GIBO Click Powers Advanced Audience Intelligence and Monetization Logic in Successful Trial with CoolShort

HONG KONG, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GIBO Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIBO), a leader in AI-driven content monetization infrastructure, today announced the successful trial of GIBO Click on CoolShort, one of the newest global short-drama platforms focused on interactive entertainment experiences.

Launched in June 2025, CoolShort is dedicated to delivering immersive and interactive short-drama content to global audiences. The platform primarily serves North America, Japan, Korea, and Southeast Asia, offering 1-3 minute vertical short dramas across multiple genres. It supports a flexible monetization structure, including in-app purchases (IAP), in-app advertising (IAA), and subscription memberships, enabling a diverse range of revenue models.

As of July 2025, CoolShort has:

400,000 total users

50,000 daily active users ( DAU )

12 million cumulative views

Beyond Payments: Intelligent Engagement Analytics with GIBO Click

Unlike previous trials that focused primarily on payment settlement, the CoolShort test prioritized audience analytics and adaptive monetization strategies, highlighting GIBO Click’s broader capabilities. Key functions validated during the trial include:

Behavioral Insights Dashboard : Real-time analysis of viewing patterns, retention data, and user engagement metrics

: Real-time analysis of viewing patterns, retention data, and user engagement metrics Dynamic Pricing Algorithms : Testing content-driven price adjustments for premium episodes and bundles

: Testing content-driven price adjustments for premium episodes and bundles Global Monetization Readiness : Ensuring scalable, multi-currency infrastructure to serve diverse regional markets

: Ensuring scalable, multi-currency infrastructure to serve diverse regional markets Performance-Based Recommendations: Leveraging AI data to enhance personalized content discovery

Strategic Impact for Short-Drama Platforms

With the short-drama industry becoming a global entertainment phenomenon, platforms need data-driven strategies to boost user retention, optimize monetization, and deliver premium content experiences. GIBO Click positions itself as the ultimate backend engine for this transformation—linking audience intelligence with monetization logic.

“The CoolShort trial demonstrates that GIBO Click goes beyond financial settlement—it provides platforms with actionable insights for smarter content strategies and revenue growth paving a strong foundation towards the company’s next milestone,” said a GIBO representative.

About GIBO Holdings Limited

GIBO Holdings Ltd. is a unique and integrated AIGC animation streaming platform with extensive functionalities provided to both viewers and creators that serves a broad community of young people across Asia to create, publish, share and enjoy AI-generated animation video content. With over 86 million registered users and advanced AI-powered tools, GIBO seeks to redefine the landscape of digital content creation.

Forward-Looking Statements

