Gift Yourself Baleaf’s Well-Loved Activewear Pieces On Amazon Prime Day Sale!

NEW YORK, July 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Baleaf, a brand that has become a household name in the activewear realm, is offering an unbeatable sale to celebrate Amazon Prime Day, slashing prices by over 30% on top-selling items. With a vast array of stylish and functional products ranging from shorts to high-performance activewear, customers can indulge in the best deals.

With the slogan “We Move Together,” baleaf is committed to creating a world where everyone can enjoy the joy of everyday motion in their unique way.

Women’s Quick-Dry Golf and Tennis Tank Top

To all the golf and tennis enthusiasts out there, this one’s for you!

Experience ultimate freedom and comfort with baleaf’s Women’s Quick-Dry Golf and Tennis Tank Top, designed for active lifestyles. Make those incredible swings and hits as you ace every move on and off the courts and greens.

Stay cool and stylish in all seasons, thanks to its chic racerback design. Adjust the neckline to your liking with the 1/4 zipper collar, perfect for any occasion. Protect your skin from harmful UV rays with the UPF 50+ fabric, ideal for all your outdoor adventures. Made from lightweight, quick-drying material, this top ensures all-day comfort while wicking away moisture.

Women’s High-Rise Biker and Yoga Shorts

Confidently do your downward dogs, squats, pedaling, and strides without any worries in our Women’s High-Rise Biker and Yoga Shorts. Made from a dense seamless knit fabric, these shorts reduce chafing and increase comfort, featuring a diamond gusseted crotch for greater freedom of movement and no front seam.

The integral three-tiered high waistband offers excellent tummy control while fitting your waistline perfectly. The back scrunch seam detail provides support and durability while creating that coveted sexy back! With an approximate 3″ inseam, these shorts can be worn under dresses or skirts, and their gusseted crotch and flatlock seams deliver maximum freedom of movement while reducing irritation.

Women’s High-Rise Pleated Tennis and Golf Skort

Score the tenniscore trend with the amazing cooling power of our Women’s High-Rise Pleated Tennis and Golf Skort, designed not only for sports but also to look chic and pretty whatever your vibe is!

Perfect for tennis, golf, pickleball, running, workouts, outdoor sports, or casual wear, these 14″ tennis skort combine style and function. Made from a blend of polyester and spandex, they are easy to care for with a machine wash on a delicate cycle.

Get that confident, flirty, and pretty vibe with this awesome tennis and golf skort!

Women’s UPF50+ Long-Sleeved Sun Shirt Rashguard

Say hello to the sun, surf, sand, and mountains in our amazing Women’s UPF50+ Long-Sleeved Sun Shirt Rashguard!

Whoever said that sunshirts are limited to the beach and pool parties is sadly mistaken! They’re an everyday wardrobe staple. After all, the sun doesn’t shy away its harmful UV rays even on a cloudy day.

Our long-sleeved sun shirt makes a perfect addition to your beach vacation capsule wardrobe and all outdoor adventures while giving you the ultimate sun protection you need. The lightweight material wicks moisture away and dries quickly, keeping you cool and dry during runs or workouts.

Featuring raglan sleeves and flatlock seams for unrestricted movement and reduced chafing, this soft, tag-free shirt provides all-day comfort. It can be worn alone or as a base layer, making it ideal for running, hiking, fishing, traveling, or any outdoor activity.

For more information, please visit: Amazon and baleaf.com

About baleaf

Since its inception in 2014, baleaf has been committed to creating innovative products that seamlessly adapt to your daily activities. Whether it’s moisture-wicking tops and bottoms, stylish swimwear, or durable outdoor gear, baleaf offers the perfect pieces to elevate your wardrobe year-round. Baleaf prioritizes crafting activewear that blends reliability and superior quality at an accessible price point, with meticulous attention to detail. Their practical, functional designs are tailored to provide comfort and a flattering fit for all body shapes, ensuring you look and feel your best in every adventure.At baleaf, we believe in moving together toward a more joyful and authentic lifestyle.

