GLOBAL FIRST “High-Definition Image”: Decoding the “Code of Youth” – LivingPhoenix’s POGMENT Collagen Breakthrough Bridges International Gap

CHENGDU, China, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, LivingPhoenix®Regenerative Technologies Development (Chengdu) Co., Ltd., announced that its self-developed POGMENT triple-helix biomimetic collagen has, for the first time globally, achieved high-resolution molecular visualization of “collagen fiber bundles” using Cryo-Electron microscopy (Cryo-EM) under near-physiological and cryogenic conditions. This breakthrough fills the international knowledge gap in understanding collagen’s self-assembly mechanism.

The result was achieved through collaboration with the Cryo-EM platform team at Tianfu Jincheng Laboratory (Frontier Medical Center). Using a 300kV Cryo-TEM (Titan Krios G4), the team captured ultra-structural details across multiple sample batches, with morphology further validated by Talos L120C TEM at room temperature. This marks a major original breakthrough for China in the high-end biomaterials field.



POGMENT is the world’s first biomimetic collagen to overcome thermal instability. It is a synthetic material not derived from animals, solving key bottlenecks in structural stability and functional consistency of traditional collagen. The technology originated from an initial process (1.0) at Kyoto University, was introduced to China (v1.1) by Japanese scientists, upgraded locally in Chengdu to v1.2, and finally developed into a second-generation independent intellectual property system (2.0) by a global team of PhDs from the University of Tokyo, Peking University, Chinese Academy of Sciences, and University Paris Dauphine.

The technology has applied for 6 Chinese invention patents applications and 6 PCT applications, with 3 material patents and 1 use patent already granted. Trademark and other IP rights have been registered in the U.S., EU, UK, South Korea, and Japan. Joint original research by LivingPhoenix, Shanghai Ninth People’s Hospital, National Center of Gerontology Beijing Hospital, Peking University Third Hospital, and the University of Tokyo has been peer-reviewed and published in the Q1 SCI journal Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology (Impact Factor: 4.8).

Furthermore, this technological achievement has been filed with the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in accordance with national standards, and has been included in the Terminology for Collagen in Tissue-Engineered Medical Devices (YY/T1955-2025), Medical Device Master File and Cosmetic Ingredient.

