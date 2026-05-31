Golden Goblet Competition Lineup Announced: Spotlight on the 2026 Contenders

SHANGHAI, May 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The 28th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) has officially unveiled the competition selections for the 2026 Golden Goblet Awards.
Held from June 12 to 21, the Festival received approximately 4,100 submissions from 125 countries and regions this year, setting a new historical record. According to the Festival, around 3,000 films met the eligibility requirements for competition, while 82% of the submitted entries are world or international premieres. The Festival also expanded its reach with first-time submissions from countries including Ghana and Mozambique.
Notably, all 12 films selected for the Golden Goblet Main Competition will make their world premieres in Shanghai. This marks the first time in the history of the Golden Goblet Awards that the Main Competition has achieved a 100% world-premiere lineup, underscoring Shanghai’s growing appeal as a launch platform for filmmakers from around the world.
The Golden Goblet Awards remain the centerpiece of SIFF’s international competition program, covering Main Competition, Asian New Talent, Documentary, Animation, and Short Film sections.
MAIN COMPETITION
ATLANTIC RHAPSODY
Director: ZHONG Kaifeng
（China）
HALIMA
Director: Yassine El Idrissi
（Morocco）
ILUMINADA
Director: Nicolás Rincón Gille
（Belgium）
LUIZA’S DESERT
Director: Alan Minas
（Brazil, United Kingdom）
MY OWN LAST SUPPER
Director: ismail BASBETH
（Indonesia）
NIGHT OF BLINDNESS
Director: Reis Çelik
（Turkey, Germany）
SEA SONS
Director: Daniil Merkulov
（Russia）
SECRET IN THE BOX
Director: Frankie Tam Kwong Yuen
（Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong China）
SUPERBUHEI
Director: Josef Brandl
（Germany）
THE GREAT SKULL
Director: LIU Xiaoyang
（China）
THE MISERABLE MOTHER
Director: Susanne Heinrich
（Germany, France）
THE PARKING SPOT
Director: Louis Godbout
（Canada）
ASIAN NEW TALENT
9 TEMPLES TO HEAVEN
Director: Sompot Chidgasornpongse
（Thailand）
ABOUT THE MOTHER
Director: Büşra Bülbül
（Turkey）
BOOMAH
Director: Zaid Abu Hamdan
（Jordan, Saudi Arabia）
CASSOWARY
Director: ZHANG Hanyi
（China）
DOG DAY EVENING
Director: Mak Tin Shu
（Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong China）
HER FIRST TASTE
Director: GONG Yiwen
（China）
HUNTER’S MOON
Director: Ridham Janve
（India, Germany）
NO GOOD IN SIGHT: A STORY
Director: Alibi Mukushev
（Kazakhstan）
NO HARD FEELINGS
Director: LIU Shichuan
（China）
SKYLARK
Director: Narghiza Dotieva
（Kyrgyzstan）
STRANGERS IN THE MOUNTAIN
Director: WAN Bo
（China）
THE BLIND GIRL AND AN ELEPHANT
Director: Ishtiyak Ahmad Zihad
（Bangladesh, Germany）
DOCUMENTARY
BENIGNO
Director: David Baute
（Spain）
NOTES UNHEARD
Director: GU Yun
（China）
RUINS
Director: Elena Chemerska
（North Macedonia, Croatia, Slovenia）
THE TIGER OF THE EAST
Director: Jorge Acevedo
（Chile）
WHEELS OF FORGOTTEN DREAMS
Directors: Milos Ljubomirovic, Danilo Lazovic
（Serbia, Bulgaria, Croatia）
ANIMATION
AMADEO AND THE HYPOTHETICAL NEW WORLD
Directors: Brenda Lígia, Edu Felistoque
（Brazil）
DANTE
Director: Linda Hambäck
（Sweden, Norway, Denmark）
GARUDA: DARE TO DREAM
Director: Ronny Gani
（Indonesia）
LUCY LOST
Director: Olivier Clert
（France）
WINNIPEG, SEEDS OF HOPE
Directors: Elio Guiroga, Beñat Beitia
（Spain, Chile, Argentina ）
SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)
2000
Director: Renata Lučić
（Croatia）
CHICKEN LADY
Director: YUAN Shuqi
（China, USA）
ELSEWHERE
Director: LIN Tingxuan
（China, Thailand）
KILL, KOKESH, KILL!
Director: Jan Míka
（Czech Republic）
LAST TRAIN
Director: XU Weihao
（China）
LAZARE
Director: Claire Dietrich
（France）
SITTING BIRD
Director: Athena Han
（Canada）
THE DROUGHT
Director: Cristian Popa
（Romania）
THE MATCHMAKER
Director: Sophia Kuestenmacher
（Germany）
ZAZA GOGOGO
Director: CHEN Kedi
（China）
SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)
IF ONLY
Director: Ada Guvenir
（Belgium）
JULKA
Director: Valeria Cozzarini
（Slovenia, Italy）
SHOES
Director: Salvatore Centoducati
（Italy）
UNPLUG
Director: Comandante Bebé
（Spain）
WATER’S TIME SLICE
Director: HE Jiaxuan
（China）
Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu-wai serves as President of the Main Competition Jury, while Singaporean filmmaker Anthony Chen chairs the Asian New Talent section. Documentary filmmaker Geeta Gandbhir heads the Documentary Jury, British animator Will Becher leads the Animation Jury, and Portuguese filmmaker João Salaviza serves as President of the Short Film Jury.
This year’s Festival will present more than 420 international films across over 1,500 screenings throughout Shanghai.