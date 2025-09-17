Golf star Cameron Smith’s secret splurge sets new $10 million penthouse record

He’s got millions in prize money, a flashy LIV Golf contract, and now a Brisbane bolthole that screams luxury living.

Cameron Smith has secretly snapped up a $10 million New Farm penthouse – complete with a private rooftop made for parties and jaw-dropping views of the Brisbane River.

Not Supplied Credit: View

Know the news with the 7NEWS app: Download today

The off-market deal, stitched up by Place New Farm’s Heath Williams, smashed records, coming in at a staggering $47,000 per square metre – the highest ever price paid for a penthouse in Brisbane.

Not Supplied Credit: View

The penthouse at 5/60 Moray Street, New Farm, sold for $10 million before it was due to be publicly online., with multiple offers made two days prior to launch.

Not Supplied Credit: View

The sprawling apartment, part of the award-winning Maison development, is one of just six in the building.

Not Supplied Credit: View

Designed by star architect Joe Adsett and crafted by prestige builders Graya and Frank, the property is a showstopper: sweeping terraces, massive entertaining zones and a rooftop that could host the ultimate celebration.

Not Supplied Credit: View

The property was previously held by the late Eddie Phillips, a high-profile entrepreneur widely known as the Spa King and founder of luxury fitness chain Phillip Wain across Southeast Asia. Phillips personally collaborated with Graya and Frank Developments to shape the rooftop and create the homes unique layout. Maison was intended to be his final acquisition within a diverse property portfolio.

Eddie Phillips, a high-profile entrepreneur widely known as the Spa King (pictured middle) and founder of luxury fitness chain Phillip Wain across Southeast Asia. Phillips personally collaborated with Graya (Rob Graya Left) and Frank Developments (Frank Licastro Right). Credit: View

Records show it last sold in 2020 for $4.3 million by private treaty.

For Smith, who now lives in the US with his wife and six-month-old baby, the penthouse is about more than just prestige.

“Brisbane will always feel like home to me,” Smith said.

“The rooftop really sold me – it’s where I can unwind with family and mates when I’m back.”

Williams said the deal shows Brisbane has officially arrived on the prestige scene, with international-level buyers circling the city’s best properties.

“There’s fierce competition for homes like this,” Williams said.

“Privacy, security, river views and space to entertain – this penthouse ticks every box.”

The record-breaking buy adds fuel to Brisbane’s booming off-market scene, where cashed-up buyers are swooping on luxury homes before ordinary house hunters even get a glimpse.

Source