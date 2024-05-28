‘Goof-proof grilling’: Grab the indoor Ninja Foodi 7-in-1 for nearly 50% off — plus other still-hot Memorial Day deals

Imagine grilling right in the comfort of your A/C. Imagine leaving the hot oven off all summer too. With this Ninja Foodi, these dreams are possible: The top-seller (now down to $200!) lets you grill, griddle, air-crisp, roast, bake, broil and dehydrate. The family-size kitchen hero can cook up to six steaks at a time and master your preferred doneness using the included Foodi Smart Thermometer. You’ll get exquisite chargrill marks too (the grill plate can reach 500°F). We’ve obviously still got grillers on the brain, but the other six settings are celebrated by reviewers too — and clean-up is a cinch thanks to the removable, machine-washable parts.

One devotee wrote, “I leave it on my counter because I use it every single day, often twice a day (breakfast and dinner), sometimes three times a day. I love this thing!” Some favorite uses: “Heat up quiche for breakfast. Use the Bake setting, 300 degrees for about 10 minutes. It’s heating while you’re showering or getting dressed… and keeps it warm even after it finishes. … Ooh! Acorn or spaghetti squash face down on the grill plate (gives some gaps for airflow), on the Roast or Bake setting.”

“Meat doneness per the probe matches my independent meat thermometer,” said another five-star fan. “This translates into goof-proof grilling as the grill beeps when the meat needs to be flipped or removed. And the ‘eye test for doneness,’ when using the presets, exactly matches the user guide.”

“Easy, fast, crispy, less time!” wrote a third of the air crisper function. “This is the absolute best thing to cook chicken nuggets, French fries, fish sticks… . The air-fryer makes it so much easier and crisper, it is just amazing! I love using it. Clean up is very easy and quick!”

