Innovative Smart Home Products Recognized for Exceptional Craftsmanship and Cutting-Edge Design

HONG KONG, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — GoveeLife , an innovator in the smart home appliance industry, is proud to announce it’s been awarded recognition from the prestigious Red Dot and IF Design Awards. The company received accolades for its innovative GoveeLife Mini Air Purifier from both competitions and for the GoveeLife Smart Air Purifier 2 Pro (sensor) with the iF Design Awards. These recognitions underscore GoveeLife’s unwavering dedication to exceptional craftsmanship and cutting-edge design in the smart home realm.



GoveeLife Products Honored with Red Dot and iF Design Award Wins

GoveeLife Mini Air Purifier – Dual winner of the Red Dot Design Award and iF Design Award 2024

Engineered for adaptability and convenience, this compact air purifier excels in delivering personalized air purification ideal for both home offices and bedrooms. It features advanced smart controls accessible via a mobile app and a dual-purpose design that accommodates fragrance or essential oil integration. Additionally, it functions as a cooling fan, providing comfort during warmer days.

GoveeLife Smart Air Purifier 2 Pro (sensor) – Winner of the iF Design Award 2024

This upgraded air purifier is made to protect your indoor air quality, it has a more powerful purification function and is equipped with advanced smart controls, which can be controlled through the mobile app or smart voice assistants. It will also support Matter (to be available later) for a seamless and convenient healthy living experience. The GoveeLife Smart Air Purifier 2 Pro series will be launched soon.

“We are incredibly honored to receive these prestigious awards,” said Eric Wu, CEO of GoveeLife. “These recognitions are a testament to our team’s dedication to creating products that combine exceptional design with innovative technology. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the smart home industry and delivering products that enhance the lives of our customers.”

The Red Dot and iF Design Awards are internationally recognized symbols of excellence in design and innovation. Winning these awards underscores GoveeLife’s position as an innovator in the smart appliance market and highlights the company’s ongoing efforts to develop products that meet the highest standards of quality and design.

GoveeLife continues to strive for excellence in all its products, ensuring that each new release offers users the best in functionality, design, and technological advancement. The company is excited to build on this success and continue its mission to revolutionize the smart home appliance industry.

For more information about GoveeLife and its award-winning products, please visit www.Govee.com .

About GoveeLife

At GoveeLife, we are committed to offering effortless life experiences through our innovative smart home appliances. Launched in 2023 and operated as an independent brand from Govee, GoveeLife aims to simplify life by making smart living accessible to everyone, allowing users to enhance their lifestyle with the ease and functionality of advanced smart appliances. From energy-efficient climate control to kitchen appliances, GoveeLife’s smart appliances are designed to increase convenience, optimize efficiency, and improve quality of life.

