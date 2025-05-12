Grit Biotechnology Presents Multiple Scientific Breakthroughs at ASGCT 2025 Annual Meeting

SHANGHAI, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Grit Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (“Grit Bio“), a clinical-stage biotech pioneering novel immunotherapies announced today that three research programs, in collaboration with Vitalgen BioPharma Co., Ltd. (“Vitalgen”), will be showcased in one oral presentation and two poster sessions at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 28th annual meeting in New Orleans, LA from May 13th to 17th.

Grit Bio will provide the updates of three preclinical programs, including APC-targeted neoantigen cancer vaccine, non-viral-nanoparticle-directed in vivo CAR-T, and LNP-mediated gene editing in tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL). The details of three presentations are:

Title: APC-Targeted LNP Enables Systemic Delivery of Neoantigen mRNA Vaccines and Enhanced Antigen-Specific T Cell Responses

Presentation Type: Oral

Time: 5:15-5:30 pm local time, Thursday, May 15th

Speaker: Pin Wang, Ph.D., CSO of Grit Biotechnology Title: In Vivo CAR-T Therapy Powered by Novel CLAMP Technology for T cell-Targeted mRNA Delivery

Presentation Type: Poster

Time: 5:30-7:00 pm local time, Wednesday, May 14th

Poster #: 1282 Title: Enhancing Production and Functional Potential of Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes via Lipid Nanoparticle-Mediated CRISPR/Cas9 Gene Editing

Presentation Type: Poster

Time: 5:30-7:00 pm local time, Thursday, May 15th

Poster #: 1776

“Through a strategic collaboration with Vitalgen, we are pioneering next-generation immunotherapies and precision delivery technologies. This synergy accelerates the development of advanced therapies with transformative improvements in safety and efficacy. We are now expanding those innovations toward global clinical implementation.” said Dr. Yarong Liu, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Grit Biotechnology.

About Grit Bio

GRIT Bio was founded in 2019 as an innovative biopharmaceutical company, focused on immune cell treatments for oncology and characterized by a R&D pipeline in TIL therapies. GRIT Bio has completed multiple rounds of equity financing and is backed by renowned venture capital funds. GT101, a proprietary injectable developed by GRIT Bio, is the first TIL therapy that entered registrational clinical trial. GT 101 is currently in pivotal Phase II clinical study. GRIT Bio’s GT201 injectable, the first TIL therapy with membrane-bound IL-15 complex, has cleared IND in both US and China. Core R&D platforms of the company include StemTexp® stemness TIL expansion platform, StaViral® stably virus transfected cell lines, ImmuT Finder® immune modulator target discovery platform, and KOReTIL® high-efficiency gene knock-out system. Based on the platforms, GRIT Bio generated a series of next-generation gene-edited TIL therapies. With internationally advanced technology reserve and industry resources, GRIT Bio aims to develop breakthrough therapies for solid tumors and bring new hope to cancer patients. For further information, please visit: www.grit-bio.com

About Vitalgen

Vitalgen BioPharma Co., Ltd. is a patient-focused, innovation-driven biotechnology company developing transformative gene therapies. With vertically integrated proprietary platforms, Vitalgen focuses on rare and common diseases while enabling partners to leverage its technologies across multiple therapeutic areas. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, Vitalgen operates state-of-the-art facilities compliant with both China GMP and US cGMP standards. For more information, visit www.vitalgen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Grit Biotechnology based on management’s current expectations, which are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and risks. Words such as “anticipated,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations for our technology platforms, gene therapy candidates in development, collaborations, and plans for commercialization. Our actual results could differ materially from those discussed due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the risk inherent in developing pharmaceutical product candidates, conducting successful clinical trials, and obtaining regulatory approvals. Except as required by law, Grit Biotechnology assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

