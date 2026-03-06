Guiyang Confucius Academy Spring Festival Cultural Fair: A Global Invitation to Traditional Chinese Culture

GUIYANG, China, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from Huanqiu.com:

As the jubilant melodies of the Spring Festival travel afar and resonate in every corner of the world, the Guiyang Confucius Academy hosted a splendid cultural feast integrating ritual traditions, classical elegance and modern entertainment from the first to the seventh day of the first lunar month in 2026. Under the theme "Guizhou New Year Customs at the Confucius Academy: Shine in the Year of the Horse", the event warmly welcomed visitors from near and far.

By the numbers, the event attracted more than 62,000 visitors, with online coverage exceeding 60 million views. The "Ten Thousand Blessings for the Spring Festival" cultural event held before the Chinese New Year’s Eve drew nearly 90,000 participants over three days, distributing close to 4,000 pairs of Spring Festival couplets and "Fu" (blessing) characters. It presented a festive vision of "blessings for every household, joy for all".

Zhai Jia, deputy director from the Guiyang Confucius Academy Cultural Communication Center noted that the academy has held Spring Festival couplet-writing and blessing-giving activities for consecutive years, emphasizing public welfare, community engagement and direct interaction with citizens. Looking ahead, the Confucius Academy will further enrich such activities, partnering with more regions to bring traditional culture closer to the public. It will promote the inheritance of fine traditional Chinese culture at the primary level, making the Spring Festival more festive, culturally enriched and heartwarming.

David Geary, an influencer from the UK known as "Huaxi David", praised: "This is wonderful. Writing couplets and sending blessings to the people is heartwarming and a great way to promote China’s excellent traditional culture."

Stepping into the Confucius Academy, visitors are immediately greeted by classical elegance. The event centers on "talent seeking", connecting the core architectural complexes through the ingeniously designed "Twelve Scenes for Seeking Talent". On the Fortune Ladder, the saying "Diligence is the path to the mountain of knowledge" inspired visitors with every step. In front of the statue of Confucius, solemn gestures of respect carried forward the tradition of honoring teachers and valuing education.

The intangible cultural heritage interactive area at the Etiquette Square buzzed with excitement. Long queues formed at the booths for Miao silver pattern painting, clay whistle coloring, ICH rubbings and sugar painting. Under the guidance of instructors, children decorated clay whistles with colorful wings and dotted patterns, experiencing the charm of traditional craftsmanship in joy. Parents marveled at the robotic sugar painting, as syrup turned into glittering ponies by robotic arms.

In the Yangming Cultural and Creative Zone, the glow of lamps illuminated lines from Notes on the Humble Pavilion. The "Luckiest Draw" stationery combined the traditional First Writing Ceremony with modern tools. Guiyang travel postcards featured scenic spots and local flavors , such as Jiaxiu Pavilion, Qianling Mountain, silk rolls and sour soup beef , in a compact format. These objects brought distant culture home, showing the world the innovative expression of traditional Chinese culture in modern life.

The contemporary interpretation of ritual and musical civilization ran through the seven‑day festival. The "Treading Songs through Streams and Mountains—Elegant Tunes Celebrate Spring" series of performances offered six themed audio‑visual feasts. Troupes alternated performances, blending traditional and modern, Eastern and Western music. This series of performances embedded rituals and music into daily life, demonstrating the inclusive richness of traditional Chinese musical culture.

Luo Qing’an, founder of the Qianyuefu Jazz Band, said after the performance: "In the future, we plan to integrate with local opera and ethnic minority music to create more original works with Guizhou characteristics. We also hope to continue cooperating with the Confucius Academy to bring more music performances to the audience."

The seven‑day tour won high praise from visitors. Citizen Chen Yinglin was impressed by the distinctive Sino‑Western fusion in the shows and planned to return next year. Gao Fang appreciated the rich folk activities, which offered children a rare chance to experience traditional customs in the city. Zhang Yuhan, thrilled by Miao silver pattern painting, described the event as lively and full of traditional cultural charm. Zhou Hui noted the activities are suitable for all ages and exert a positive influence on children’s learning and outlook on life.

Netizens shared photo moments and heartfelt reflections on social media platforms: "It’s been years since I took a photo with my father. Thank you, Confucius Academy!" "Half life vitality, half scholarly aroma—meeting a cultural rendezvous in Guiyang’s winter." "I come to worship Confucius at the Confucius Academy every New Year’s Day." "Experiencing new customs at the Confucius Academy on the first day of the Chinese New Year brings strong festive and cultural vibes. We took a family photo and embraced blessings and wisdom for the year in traditional culture." "The Confucius Academy is truly magnificent!"

On March 3, the fifteenth day of the first lunar month, as the Spring Festival vibe lingered, a lively lantern riddle guessing activity was held at the Six Arts Studio. The venue was brimming with laughter and engagement. Riddles ranged from witty and challenging to humorous and poetic, showing the beauty of traditional culture and catering to diverse interests.

Participants included young people competing with friends, children accompanying the elderly, parents guiding their kids, and even an elderly gentleman who solved 27 riddles on his own. Participants were rewarded with thoughtfully designed prizes—bamboo lanterns, fan-painting sets, bamboo‑weaving pony kits, flower‑twisting kits from China’s intangible cultural heritage and more—based on the number of riddles they solved. Closely tied to the Lantern Festival and Spring Festival, these gifts combined cultural heritage with fun and proved highly popular among visitors.

The "Civilization Prevails Here" cultural exhibition also attracted crowds. Tracing the millennial history of academy culture in Guizhou Province, the exhibition revealed the essence of academies and highlighted the profound influence of Master Wang Yangming on local culture and education.

From blessing-giving event and "Guizhou New Year Customs at the Confucius Academy: Shine in the Year of the Horse"Spring Festival Event to Lantern Festival riddles, the Guiyang Confucius Academy has demonstrated the infinite charm and vitality of traditional culture, allowing visitors from China and abroad to feel the enduring power of Chinese civilization.

Source