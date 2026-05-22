Hainan special coffee debuts at Global Yeongdo Coffee Festival in South Korea

BUSAN, South Korea, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:



Visitors flock to the Hainan Seeya Coffee Industry stand in Busan, South Korea, to learn more about the coffee and take a sip. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

Seeya Coffee, a specialty coffee brand from South China’s Hainan province, turned heads when it made its international exhibition debut at the Global Yeongdo Coffee Festival in Busan, South Korea, on May 15-17.

The brand was recommended by the Chinese Consulate General in Busan and received a special invitation from the festival organizers.

Zhang Haokeng, chairman of the Hainan Ruize Group, which produces the coffee, led the delegation to South Korea. The trip signals the company’s ambition to take Hainan coffee to the global stage, with the slogan of "Hainan Coffee, World Flavor".

At the festival, Seeya Coffee displayed two of its main products, highlighting the craft and innovation behind the province’s coffee industry.

The brand focuses on developing China’s Robusta coffee as a premium product, and it’s positioning itself as a "specialty cultural tourism coffee brand".

Its business model combines high-end cafe operations, full-on coffee-and-travel experiences and branded merchandise — all aimed at transforming Hainan coffee from being an agricultural commodity into a cultural calling card.

The entrance to the 2026 Global Yeongdo Coffee Festival in Busan, South Koea, where brands and producers from around the world gathered.

"We hope Seeya Coffee can show the world how Hainan’s coffee industry has grown and evolved," a company spokesperson said.

"A single cup of coffee can tell the story of Hainan’s energy and creativity. This appearance at an international exhibition is an important step for Hainan coffee — from building roots at home to joining the global conversation," the spokesperson added.

Hainan lies at the very heart of China’s Robusta coffee-growing region. The island’s volcanic soil and tropical climate produce coffee with a distinct flavor profile found nowhere else in the country.

In recent years, Hainan’s coffee industry has moved quickly toward premiumization and brand building, extending its supply chain and increasing the value of its products.

The team said that the Busan debut laid the groundwork for Hainan coffee to reach new international markets and raise its global profile — and offered a model for other Chinese agricultural products seeking a place on the world stage.

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