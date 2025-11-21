‘Hassle’ and ‘humiliation’: What it’s like traveling with a weak passport

Alex from South Africa lives in Singapore and frequently travels overseas for business and pleasure. But her passport is a big deterrent to free-and-easy travel — so much so that she is willing to “gladly” trade it for another.
“If someone offered me a different passport, or my children a different passport, I would grab it with both hands,” said Alex, who asked to be identified only by her first name for privacy reasons.
South Africa’s passport ranked 51 in The Henley Passport Index, which firmly places it in the middle of the global list that is based on the number of destinations holders can visit without a travel visa.
People with strong passports, including friends, typically don’t understand the cost, time and frustrations of traveling on a passport that doesn’t sit near the top of the list, Alex said.
“Why do I have to upload every single page of my passport from 10 years ago to go on holiday to Australia? If you’re traveling for business, what you have to go through… is crazy.”
A recent trip to Europe with her partner required visas to the Schengen Area as well as the United Kingdom, a process that took six weeks. “We had to be very careful with timelines,” she said.
As she had to turn in her passport for the visa application, she was unable to travel during the entire process. “If you’re someone like me, who travels regularly for work, it’s an issue.”
Preparing a stack full of documents can also be a frustrating experience for those not holding a top-ranked passport.
Alex said a previous visa application to Europe required her financial statements to be stamped by the bank — a detail she learned only after visiting the visa center. Unfortunately, she couldn’t find a bank branch willing to provide this service. After multiple rejections, one agreed to print watermarks for $10 per page.
In addition to that hassle, each trip to the visa application center cost her an additional $50.
“I think we dropped about $600 to $700, if not more … getting a visa to go to Italy for six whole days,” she said.
To avoid these problems, Alex now prioritizes visiting visa-free destinations. “It makes a huge difference if you’re going to do a one-week holiday and you got to fork out $1,000 in visa fees,” she said.
‘It’s an unequal system’
Chinese passport holder Lily — name changed as she requested anonymity due to her employer’s strict policies on public statements — recounted arrogant visa officers who asked “insulting questions,” such as whether she planned to overstay her visa period.
She was asked to provide criminal records, or lack thereof, in her applications, which took additional time and money.
Alex said there is a level of humiliation in being subject to so many travel restrictions. People with weaker passports can be educated, upstanding members of their societies, but they must still go through interviews and jump through other hoops to travel, whereas people without these credentials can easily enter countries if their governments have visa-free agreements with one another, she said.
Lily, who has faced travel-related difficulties while studying abroad, said it’s stopped her from applying for job roles that require frequent international travel, she said. “It’s not even only the indignity … in getting the visa in the first place, it’s also then the way you’re treated at the border,” she added.
“I would think that if I wasn’t holding this passport — like if I had a British passport, then maybe everything would become easier for me,” she said.
As to whether people understand how hard travel can be for those with weaker passports to travel, she said it’s like asking a man to understand “how difficult it is to give birth.”
Her traveling experiences even made her consider getting a Hong Kong passport, but it requires, among other conditions, seven years of living and working there.
Lily echoed Alex’s sentiment, saying that she loves her country, but would “still want to change the passport.”
More money, time and effort
Pantha Roy, a Singapore-based entrepreneur, said traveling as an Indian national has cost him additional money, time and effort, especially when researching the “nitty gritties” of each country’s visa requirements.
He described how he had to plan way in advance while backpacking in South America, adding that some countries required him to disclose his exact entry points and mode of transportation.
Roy (fourth from the left) and his friends hiking on the island on Crete, Greece in 2024.
Source: Pantha Roy
Having to find out these requirements in detail takes some of the fun out of travel, he said. “You cannot be that spontaneous.”
While touring Europe, Roy recalled how his friends could travel with ease and book cheaper flights that departed within a week, but he could not.
Even for short trips, “you need to start planning like three months before” to ensure there is enough time to get a visa appointment plus approval time, before the trip.
“Because of the hassle … I just go somewhere else, rather than going to Europe,” he said.
Unlike Alex and Lily, Roy said he isn’t looking to trade his passport for one even though he finds it a hassle: “I like having an Indian passport … I would not give it up.”