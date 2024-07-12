Here are the world’s top 15 airports — for on-time flights

Indoor waterfalls, rooftop pools, yoga studios.

Airports have many bells and whistles these days. But most travelers would gladly trade them for flights that consistently arrive on time.

The passenger rights company AirHelp ranked 239 airports in 69 countries, with an emphasis on the on-time performance of flights operating from May 2023 to April 2024.

That measure accounted for 60% of each airport’s total score, with on-time performance defined as flights that arrive within 15 minutes of their published arrival times.

Passenger opinions of each airport, along with traveler ratings of its food and shops, accounted for the remaining 40% of the score, according to AirHelp’s website.

Here are the results.