Here’s the $25 serum that finally gave me full, fluffy brows and lashes of my dreams

Much to my dismay, I’ve always had nearly invisible eyelashes. A few years back, I gave in to my discontent and decided it was time to defy my natural genetics! I slathered all manner of growth serums on my face, tried tinting, dabbled in castor oil, you name it. Did any of it work? Nope. I came to terms with the fact that those products seemed to be for folks who had gone a bit overboard with plucking back in the ’90s and 2000s and not for those of us who were just not blessed with bold lashes (or brows … more on that in a second) in the first place.

That was until I discovered GrandeLash MD’s eyelash– and eyebrow-enhancing serums! They changed everything for me.

Before these game changers entered my life, I’d also adopted an extensive makeup routine to compensate for my measly eyebrows. I began to incorporate pomades, powders, tinted and clear gels, but this got old fast. I then turned to microblading and Shaughnessy Otsuji, one of the pioneers of the practice, to give me realistic, fluffy-looking tattooed brows. Have a look at the result:

Microblading was great for me. It knocked precious time off of my morning routine and made me feel confident leaving the house without makeup. Unfortunately for me, Shaughnessy is based in Vancouver, which makes the recommended yearly touchup difficult for someone who lives in NYC.

A few years later, my microblading had mostly faded, and while I hadn’t returned to my previous exhaustive routine, I was back to filling in my brows every day.

Then, last year, one of my friends with enviably bushy brows and long lashes visited New York — her lashes looking even longer than normal. She credited GrandeLash MD Eyelash Formula with the new growth, which at first glance I’d thought must be extensions. I ordered a tube that day.

I was diligent about applying the product along my top lash line every night, and about two months later, people started to notice. Come the three-month mark, everybody thought I’d gotten extensions too. After seeing so much success with the lash serum, I ordered GrandeBrow’s Brow-Enhancing Serum.

I apply this serum below the front of my brows near my nose, above the tail of my brows at my outer eye, and use whatever is left in the brush throughout my entire brow, dipping into the tube once in between each brow. My methodical application is intended to create a straighter brow effect, which I think gives my eyes a lifted look. It’s now been two months since I started using GrandeBrow, and I’m seeing plenty of new growth in the areas where I apply it most. Below, see my lashes before and after using GrandeLash and GrandeBrow regularly.

The “before” and …

After using GrandeLash’s serums.

While I am still very happy with my microblading experience, it’s nice to have more control over how full my brows are. I’ve now practically become a Grande spokesperson — I got my mom, my sister and several of my friends hooked, and they’ve all seen similar growth.

