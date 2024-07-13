High above the clouds — the rise of stratospheric balloon tourism

Sunday, July 14, 2024
A number of startups are hoping to hoist tourists to the stratosphere using pressurized capsules and massive gas-filled balloons. CNBC spoke to three of them, France-based Zephalto, Florida-based Space Perspective and Arizona-based World View. The balloon trips wouldn’t take passengers all the way into space but the companies said passengers would be able to experience the “overview effect,” a common, highly emotional phenomenon felt by astronauts when they see the earth against the blackness of space.

