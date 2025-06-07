HIRONIC Successfully Hosts First Asia Innovation Summit 2025

SEOUL, South Korea, June 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HIRONIC, a global leader in non-invasive medical aesthetic technology, has successfully hosted its inaugural ‘HIRONIC Innovation Summit 2025. Asia Edition’ in Bangkok, Thailand on June 5th.



HIRONIC Innovation Summit 2025 Asia Edition in Bangkok, Thailand

The event brought together approximately 100 medical professionals and medical distribution industry representatives from South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Myanmar, and other countries. Across four in-depth clinical sessions, speakers presented the latest approaches to skin rejuvenation, covering multi-layered face and body lifting, advanced scar treatment, and next-generation needle-free drug delivery technologies.

One of the keynote lectures was delivered by Dr. Wonkyu Hong, Director and dermatologist at Human Dermatology Clinic and Executive Director of the Human Clinical Trial Center in South Korea. Dr. Hong explored the rapidly evolving role of needle-free technology in aesthetic medicine, sharing his clinical experience while emphasizing both its therapeutic advantages and its significant market growth potential driven by increasing patient demand for non-invasive rejuvenation solutions.

Dr. Thitikom Limrattanamekha, founder and CEO of Optima Aesthetics in Thailand and an experienced laser specialist in scar treatment, skin quality improvement, and pigmentation management, shared his expertise on combining pico laser and RF microneedling to achieve highly effective outcomes in complex scarring cases. His presentation highlighted how advanced combination protocols are reshaping non-surgical treatment approaches and expanding therapeutic options for physicians worldwide.

The symposium also provided a platform to showcase the clinical advancements and growing market relevance of HIRONIC’s flagship export technologies, including New Doublo™, PICOHI™, and the latest needle-free delivery system Synerjet PRO™.

Sasha Borovtsova, Head of Global Marketing Office at HIRONIC, stated, “This summit not only showcased the real-world clinical applications of our technologies but also underscored the accelerating global demand for safer, more versatile, and highly effective aesthetic solutions. As innovation continues to drive market growth, HIRONIC remains committed to advancing technology and strengthening global expertise and partnerships through events like the HIRONIC Innovation Summit.”

About HIRONIC

Headquartered in South Korea, HIRONIC is a leading global manufacturer of medical aesthetic devices, specializing in HIFU, RF, laser, and needle-free technologies. With a presence in over 80 countries, HIRONIC has introduced iconic devices such as Doublo™, Doublo Gold™, and New Doublo 2.0™ to the international market.

